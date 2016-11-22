Gibson brings resolution to probe BTC sale

Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson yesterday moved for the appointment of a select committee of Parliament to “investigate, examine and inquire into the surrounding circumstances” of the 2011 sale of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).

“Mr. Speaker, it is said that decisions made, whether bad or good, follow you forever and affect everyone in their path one way or another,” Gibson said.

“One such damaging decision was that of the previous Free National Movement (FNM) administration to sell 51 percent of that strategic asset, we call BTC, to a foreign entity.”

The resolution comes more than two and a half years after Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells gave notice in the House that, at the next sitting after he spoke, he intended to move for the appointment of a select committee of Parliament to “investigate, examine and inquire into the surrounding circumstances and facts relating to the privatization of BTC”.

Parliamentarians were expected to debate the request in February 2014, but the resolution was never brought to the House.

Wells has since withdrawn his notice.

In February 2015, Wells, who was still a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), said the government had lost interest in “dredging up the past”, and was instead focusing on liberalizing the telecommunications industry.

Yesterday, Gibson told Wells that he should have been the one to read the statement.

He also quipped that the Bamboo Town MP should second the motion.

There was widespread public disapproval over the sale of BTC.

When the resolution for the sale was brought to Parliament in March 2011, all FNM MPs, including then Minister of Health Dr. Hubert Minnis, voted in favor of the sale.

At the time of the signing with Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC) on April 6, 2011, the Ingraham administration said it received the purchase price of $210 million from CWC paid in full, as well as in kind and cash completion dividends from BTC amounting to $14.3 million.

But businessman Franklyn Wilson later claimed the government netted less that $100 million for selling 51 percent of the shares in BTC to CWC.

Gibson highlighted this pointed yesterday.

“After the FNM sold BTC, what did we get, Mr. Speaker?” Gibson asked.

“What did the Bahamian people get?

“That is what an appointed select committee would seek to find out.”

On a point of order, Minnis, the leader of the Official Opposition, said it is difficult to argue with individuals who have little business knowledge.

He said it must be taken into consideration that a business is “only worth what it is assessed at, irrespective of the amount of money you pump into it”.

“In other words, if you took a home in Bain Town that is worth $150,000 and I pumped $10 million into it, it is still $150,000,” Minnis said.

MICAL MP V. Alfred Gray, who seconded the resolution, scoffed at Minnis’ calculations, calling them “voodoo mathematics”.

Wilson was the government chief negotiator for a deal that saw CWC transfer just under two percent of those shares back to the Bahamian people in January 2014.

The government never made that agreement public, despite repeated promises to do so.

The details of the deal remain secret.

Prime Minister Perry Christie has stated nothing was paid for the shares.

Wilson’s revelation prompted Wells to call for the investigation.

Wells, who was very vocal about the matter as a member of the governing side, declined to go on record when asked for comment outside the House yesterday.

In the afternoon session, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner welcomed the select committee, insisting there was nothing “hidden” about the sale of BTC.



