‘Chinese approached Gomez about fishing interest’

Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller yesterday said Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez asked him for advice on whether he should pursue discussions with Chinese businessmen who expressed an interest in investing in the agriculture and fishing industries in The Bahamas.

On the floor of the House of Assembly, Miller said he made it clear to Gomez that even if he pursued discussions with Chinese businessmen, the government would not support anything that is not in the best interest of Bahamians.

He also questioned why Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray was facing such heavy criticism for “a non issue”.

“...He said to me that he had gotten some feedback from local Chinese businessmen in China, not the Chinese government, but business people in China who had an interest in the fishing industry in The Bahamas, who had an interest in forestry in The Bahamas and who had an interest in farming and animal husbandry,” Miller said.

“The discussion went on and he indicated that there was a lot of local Chinese businessmen interested in our country and he wanted my view as to whether they would get anywhere in discussions with our local counterparts.

“He asked if I would be interested in having discussions with certain businessmen out of China to pursue this effort in regard to fishing and farming in our country.

"There was no mention of 100 companies, but a few things came up and I said it made no sense to me as to how that many companies would be involved in any enterprise in The Bahamas because what 100 can do, two can do.

“It really doesn’t matter. There is no need to form [these] 100 companies and have Bahamians associated in a 50-50 shareholding position with a foreign entity in The Bahamas.

“He asked what do I think as a former minster of agriculture and marine resources.

“I told him ‘you can pursue it, but I can tell you one thing, the Christie government will not entertain any proposal that is definitively not in the best interest of the Bahamian people.’

“And I said, ‘as far as fishing in The Bahamas, that won’t happen in your lifetime or mine.’

“I made it clear to him.”

On November 1, The Nassau Guardian revealed that Gray gave the green light to Gomez to further pursue a possible agriculture and fisheries partnership with the Chinese that promises to pump $2.1 billion into the Bahamian economy over 10 years.

In that letter, Gray called the proposal “progressive”.

The initiative would entail the incorporation of 100 Bahamian companies under the Companies Act of 1992 and each of the 100 companies will be owned 50-50 by both Chinese and by Bahamians or Bahamian entities.

The initiative would see China or its substantive representatives contributing to the 100 participating companies the $2.1 billion in cash for working capital, agricultural and farming equipment as well as skilled expertise.

The proposal calls for the Bahamas government to lease a total of 10,000 acres of Crown land in Andros to each of the 100 companies with an option to renew the lease for additional years.

A day after he claimed The Guardian’s story making the revelations was “utterly false”, Gray also recognized that he did give the ambassador permission to discuss the initiative with investors.

The letter, which was published in full by The Nassau Guardian, caused a national controversy.

When probed about the letter by members of the Official Opposition in Parliament earlier this month, Gray said, “Mr. Speaker, the truth is this: I said in a statement that there was no proposal before the government of The Bahamas or this minister for any Chinese to enter into fishing in The Bahamas and that is true.

“Mr. Speaker, there could be no way that this minister or this government would give foreigners, whether Chinese, American, Dominican, no foreigners will ever get a license to fish in The Bahamas. Full stop.”

Miller questioned why the minister was facing such heavy criticism if the matter is not before the government.

“As far as I know, the government of The Bahamas has gotten no proposal from any businessman in China or from any representative from the [People’s Republic of China],” he said.

“What is the big deal?

“...Nothing took place.

“It is incredible to me.

“How many times does the prime minister have to get up and say it did not happen or it cannot happen?

“What more can you say to something that was a non issue to begin with?

“...He (Christie) made it clear that the fishing industry in The Bahamas is reserved exclusively for Bahamians.

“Why can’t anyone understand that?”

In Parliament late yesterday, the prime minister said if such a proposal were to come before Cabinet it would be “rejected outright”.



