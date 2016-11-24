DNA still demanding Baha Mar details

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney yesterday renewed calls for the government to reveal details surrounding the sale of Baha Mar.

“Today marks eight days since the Democratic National Alliance has called upon this PLP government to come clean before the Bahamian people about its secret deal on Baha Mar,” McCartney said in a statement.

“... One would have thought that with their election pledge of being a government of transparency and accountability that the Bahamian people would have had the courtesy of a response; instead, we have been met with a great wall of silence.

“This is not indicative of a government that believes in democracy and the rule of law.

“This, my friends, is the action of a totalitarian, communist-style administration that is clearly not interested in governing for you, the Bahamian people.

“We repeat again for the benefit of the prime minister; the Bahamian people deserve to know, exactly who is being brought into this country in the name of foreign direct investment, and this PLP administration has a duty to inform the public as to the track record of this firm, and their past relationships.”

Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States on June 29 last year.

The bankruptcy claims have since been dismissed.

In August, Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that the government and Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM), which financed the project, had reached an agreement to resume work on Baha Mar at Cable Beach.

Christie said the completed project will be sold to a qualified world-class operator.

Details of the arrangement announced by the prime minister in August were never officially revealed as the deal was sealed by the Supreme Court.

Last month, Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) – which owns the Rosewood Hotel Group – announced that it had “entered into negotiations” in connection with the ownership of Baha Mar.

The company said it would “invest millions ahead of the official deal completion through pre-opening activities and employment, which has already commenced”.

The conglomerate is owned and controlled by the Cheng family, built by the late Cheng Yu-Tung, but now run by his son Henry.

“We remind the Bahamian people, that this government has yet to reveal what concessions they have granted or offered to the Chinese to remobilize construction at that resort,” the DNA leader said.

“What has this administration given away to the Chinese to mobilize that project right before the next general election?

“The only party this government should be engaging on Baha Mar is its original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, who has made a public offer higher than any other offer on the table and has proven to be a good investor to the Bahamas.

“But, it speaks volumes now why our government is not even entertaining the man.

“It is clear as day that Beijing is already pulling the strings of this government.

“... The DNA is therefore putting this government on notice, from the Chinese deal in Andros, to their deals on Baha Mar, when the DNA comes to office in 2017, we will cancel all deals entered by this government that do not promote and protect the best interest of the Bahamian people.

“We will launch a commission of inquiry into Baha Mar with the view to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute those politicians [who] have done our country wrong for their own benefit.”



