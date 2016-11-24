Date:
Mother testifies in rape trial
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Nov 24, 2016

The mother of an alleged rape victim said that she took her daughter to a police station after learning about the assault.

The woman was testifying at the trial Terevis Rolle, Ventori Bethune and Artel Bethune, who are accused of gang raping the 18-year-old on April 16, 2012.

They have denied the rape charge at their trial before Justice Bernard Turner.

The mother said she learned of the incident on April 17, as her daughter did not live with her.

The alleged victim said she was walking home when Rolle and Ventori, who were family friends, stopped and offered her a ride.

However, instead of taking her home, they went by their home in Johnson Road, where they and Artel Bethune forced themselves on her.

The young woman said she left the house distraught and caught a ride with another man and asked him to take her to the police station.

The unidentified men, instead took her to a motel, where she said she cried herself to sleep.

The woman said she told the people with whom she lived with and her mother what happened when she went home.

The case continues on Monday.

Eucal Bonaby and Bjorn Ferguson are prosecuting.

Murrio Ducille, Jairam Mangra and Moses Bain represent the accused who are on bail.

 


