Murder case to continue today

A tentative trial date of December 5 was fixed yesterday for the murder case of Daran Neely.

The jet ski operator is charged with the January 1, 2014 murder of Jason Clarke, who was also known as “Slacks”.

Neely, of Avocado Street, Pinewood Gardens, faces a count of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to another shooting that occurred on the same date.

Prosecutors allege that Neely fatally shot Clarke at Buttonwood Street, Pinewood Gardens on January 1, 2014 and attempted to murder Michael Preval.

Neely and Rashad Laroda, 27, of Walnut Street, Pinewood Gardens, are accused of making another attempt on Preval’s life on April 17, 2014.

Both men appeared before Justice Bernard Turner for a status hearing to determine if the Crown was going to proceed with the matter.

Based on representations from prosecutor Eucal Bonaby, the case was set for December 5.

Laroda is on bail. Neely is on remand.

Jomo Campbell represents Laroda and Ian Cargill appears for Neely.



