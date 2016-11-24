Johnson plans to march over judicial concerns

Bahamas Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson said yesterday he will march this Friday to bring attention to a number of judicial issues that are of concern.

“There are issues that impact the judiciary that I think amount to intimidation, land reform, protection for the labor movement and things that are important to me,” said Johnson, who was a guest on the Guardian Radio talk show “Morning Blend” with Quincy Parker.

“But what is also important to me is the fact that this is not a recent vintage.

“... I am going to be there because I’m going to represent and support those persons who are marching.

“I’m going to be there because I have my issues that I am going to march [for], but I will be marching with the understanding that they didn’t just happen.

“[Prime Minister Perry] Christie didn’t create them. All of us are responsible for them.”

The non-partisan We March Bahamas was organized by community activist Ranard Henfield, and others who intend to bring to the attention of the nation’s leaders various concerns, including what they view as the government’s lack of accountability and transparency.

A number of organizations plan to participate, including Bahamians Against Chinese Fishing, HeadKnowles, Bahamas International Film Festival, Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association, Bahamas Federation of Retailers, ReEarth and others.

Johnson said he understands that some people will disagree with the march, but encouraged We March Bahamas supporters to remember that “people have a right to disagree”.

“I think we must be very careful in our activism when people oppose us,” he said.

“It can be filled with sarcasm as long as they are not unlawful, or as long as it does not defame people.

“... I would love to see other people come on Black Friday to say ‘We don’t agree with you’.

“That’s OK. That’s what guards the rights of women, children, people in the gay and lesbian community, Christians and all those things.

“… The leaders of the movement should call in and say ‘You have a right not to come’.

“This is what we are marching about, our rights.”

Johnson said while the protest is a good way for citizens to stand for what they believe in, a difference can be made every day in the simplest ways.

“We need activism on a community level,” he said.

“We need to figure out how do we impact the boys and girls of this country.

“... We give them the right guidance to deter them away from criminal activity and push them toward becoming productive citizens.

“...Please remember what is existing in The Bahamas didn’t just happen.

“Please remember the activism that’s really necessary to fuel the minds of young children so they can make good contributions when they come into society.

“That is always unseen. That [isn’t] on the streets.

“That’s in your home, your church and in the schools.”

The group will meet at Arawak Cay and will march to Parliament.

The protest is scheduled to last 12 hours, beginning at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Henfield said the group intends to highlight a number of concerns beyond concerns raised recently over a proposal for the Chinese to be involved in the Bahamian fishing industry.

The group is calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, set a date for elections, show where the $600 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

Many people have shown support on social media, including local business people.

Henfield said politicians are not allowed to join the march and violence would not be condoned.



