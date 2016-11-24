Worries over increased power bills

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday lamented what she said has been a considerable increase in power bills to some residential and commercial consumers and called on the government and the power company, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), to explain the higher bills.

“Curiously, the increase came in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and after many people were without electricity for long periods,” Butler-Turner said in a statement.

“The increases are very odd and must be explained.

“Many households and small businesses are enduring additional financial burdens because of damage from the hurricane.

“Now they must endure the burden of a higher electricity bill.

“I call on the government to explain the higher cost of electricity.

“Are Bahamians about to see a pattern of higher electricity bills for the foreseeable future?

“Consumers are demanding answers to these questions.”

Additionally, former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller said he has been inundated with calls from residents, who are furious about receiving higher bills.

“I’ve been getting calls the whole week, and those bills are obviously guesstimates,” Miller said.

“People have called me [while in the BPL] line raising hell.

“A lot of people’s power was off for at least two weeks, but their bills in some cases are higher than they were before.”

Due to an inability to read power meters following the passage of Hurricane Matthew, BPL averaged consumers’ consumption over the lifetime of their accounts in order to provide them with power bills in October.

“October, we estimated, and their estimate could have been lower,” BPL Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham said.

“Let’s say you have an apartment and you were only consuming 50 kilowatt hours per month.

“When you get October’s bill and you only use the lifetime average, the average is going to be 50 kilowatt hours.

“[Consumption in September] is when the bill was estimated.

“Some people would have been disadvantaged.

“It’s the lifetime average of the account.

“So, however long you have had an account with BPL/BEC (Bahamas Electricity Corporation), if you had an account since 1980, the lifetime average of that account; if you had the account two months ago, the lifetime average of that account. That was done for September’s consumption”.

Power consumed in a particular month is billed in the following month.

Ingraham said this month’s bill, which is reflective of consumption in October, derived from meter readings and in some case could be higher than last month’s estimated average.

The Nassau Guardian pointed out that hundreds of customers on New Providence alone were without power for several weeks.

But Ingraham said despite this, many residents, even those who were without power for a period, consumed more electricity when power was restored.

To make this point, she noted that, island-wide, the power company billed around 148 million kilowatt hours in October 2015, compared to the approximately 133 million kilowatt hours billed last month – only a 10 percent reduction in power consumed, despite the prolonged power outages.

She insisted that the company is not “doctoring bills” and encouraged consumers who have concerns or questions to sit down with customer service to have their bills explained.



