Gaming operators want moratorium on licenses

The Bahamas Gaming House Operators Association (BGHOA) yesterday called on Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe to resist the urge to issue a new gaming house operator license and recommended a moratorium of up to 10 years on any new license being issued.

In a letter addressed to the Gaming Board, the association said all licensed gaming house operators were required to pay substantial retroactive taxes and a substantial penalty in addition to “funding the initial start-up and infrastructural costs of the domestic gaming industry”.

“Due to the additional new taxes and regulatory and operating fees and expenses gaming house operators (GHO) are required to pay in this new regulated environment, we the current gaming house operators have been unable to fully recoup our initial start-up costs noted above,” read the letter.

“Therefore, to allow new entrants into the domestic gaming industry, who did not share in the burden of funding the start-up of this industry, but who can receive unearned benefits, would be grossly unfair to the gaming house operators who have endured the burden of funding the start-up of this industry.”

According to a statement by the Gaming Board on Tuesday, Wilchcombe is considering issuing an invitation for an additional gaming house operator license.

The board said the conditions of the invitation would be similar to its request for proposal (RFP) last year.

As a part of that RFP, applicants were required to pay a non-refundable, $100,000 deposit for a gaming house operator license, plus $30,000 for each gaming house premises license they applied for.

Nine companies applied. Eight were provided conditional licenses.

There were no details on when the request for proposal could be issued for another license.

The government has reportedly collected nearly $40 million in gaming taxes from operators since the industry was regularized.

The association said the additional licenses would lead to additional gaming premises on New Providence and the Family Islands.

The group also expressed concern about a new license being issued, while existing license holders are prevented from expanding their operations, which the Gaming Board has said would lead to a proliferation of gaming house operations.

The association said after operating in a post-regulatory environment for the last two years, the eight gaming house operators “appear to represent more supply of gaming locations and premises than the demand for these locations”.

“Most current gaming house operators are finding it difficult to earn a normal rate of return on their investment after paying the exorbitant taxes and fees levied on the industry,” the association said.

“A further proliferation of additional gaming house operator licenses and premises will no doubt negatively impact the financial standing and operations of the current operators, further increase gaming locations and make it much more difficult for them to recoup their start-up costs.

“This would have a negative impact on the current and reliable tax contributions to the government of The Bahamas from the industry.”

The letter was signed by Island Luck CEO Sebas Bastian, the vice president of the association, and Pete Deveaux, the association’s secretary.



