Raid at Sand Trap

Forty people, including 18 women, were arrested for questioning in reference to various offenses, including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and breach of the Immigration Act during a raid at the Sand Trap on West Bay Street on Tuesday evening.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Bethel said it took nearly two hours for his team to round up the suspects who are all residents of West Bay Street.

Bethel said tips by members of the public and police surveillance led to the arrests.

“Decent people in this country are fed up with criminality all over this country,” Bethel said.

“This is one of the areas we decided we will target because of the amount of criminal activities we identified.

“... There has been information of drug dealing, possession of unlicensed firearms and, in recent times, we had a shooting at this same location.

“Hence, we came here with a team to set everything in order.”

Last Monday, a young woman was murdered and two other people were injured after gunmen opened fire in a crowd at the Sand Trap.

Yesterday, the U.S. Embassy warned U.S. citizens to avoid the bar due to its alleged “ongoing association with known criminal elements”.

The U.S. Embassy’s residential property is immediately next to the establishment.

Bethel vowed that officers will continue to “hunt down” criminals going into the Christmas season.

He urged residents to continue to assist police.

“We will go after every individual who we suspect to be involved with crime,” he said.

“The good citizens of this country have been giving us good information.

“We ask everyone to continue to have faith in the police and continue to give us all the information you have on criminal activities in your district.

“We will come with force like this to dismantle any criminal operation that is being conducted.

“This is our push towards a peaceful Yuletide season.

“This type of activity by the police will continue on until the Christmas holiday and further on.”



