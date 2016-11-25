Marinas relieved by PM’s statement on agri-fisheries proposal

The Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) yesterday urged Bahamians to “listen” to Prime Minister Perry Christie, who earlier this week said a proposal for a $2.1 billion China Bahamas agri-fisheries project in Andros would be “rejected outright” if such a plan came before Cabinet.

On November 1, The Nassau Guardian revealed that Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray gave Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez approval to pursue the proposal.

The minister called it a “progressive” initiative and later said that the country “needs the Chinese”.

The proposal caused controversy and led to a petition calling on the government to reject the initiative.

In Parliament on Monday, Christie said the proposal was a no go.

The ABM said it was pleased with the prime minister’s announcement.

“Speculation having been rife for several weeks about the remote possibility of large scale fishing in Bahamian waters by Chinese fishing vessels, [Prime Minister] Perry Christie has put the matter to rest, unequivocally...” the group said in a statement.

The ABM noted that Christie stated: “We are not going to compromise and no discussion will lead to a conclusion that this government would have contemplated or agreed for that to happen.”

He was referring directly to the proposed initiative.

“The prime minister’s statement...finally brings to an end weeks of concerned speculation after elements of correspondence between the minister of agriculture and marine resources and the Bahamian ambassador to China,” the ABM statement said.

“The prime minister further emphasized that the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas has worked out no arrangement with the Chinese government or Chinese companies, in furtherance of any memorandum or exchange of memoranda with his government's minister of agriculture and marine resources.

“The ABM was one of the many groups calling for a clarifying, definitive statement from the government.

“With some 48 marina and allied members, the ABM is the united voice representing the boating, yachting, sports fishing and marina industries of The Bahamas.”

ABM President Stephen Kappeler said, “The ABM and its membership were very relieved to receive the prime minister’s assurance.

“As with the rest of the nation, we were deeply concerned by the implications of encouraging industrial-scale fishing activity in Bahamian waters by anyone.

“As an association, we are deeply concerned about the preservation of the country’s marine environment and resources.

“We conduct business activity that benefits thousands of Bahamians by offering experiences to visitors that involve interaction with a pristine marine environment.

“Where visitors to The Bahamas are permitted to fish, it is done under strict control and supervision in compliance with regulations.

“This sustainable practice attracts thousands of people to The Bahamas each year, people who were deeply alarmed as the recent controversy spread beyond our shores.

“Thankfully, that is now behind us. We are happy that the matter has been laid to rest.”

The proposal called for an equal partnership between Bahamians and the People’s Republic of China or its substantial representatives.

According to the proposal, the initiative would have entailed the incorporation of 100 Bahamian companies under the Companies Act of 1992 and each of the 100 companies would have been owned 50-50 by both China and by Bahamians or Bahamian entities.

The initiative called for China or its substantive representatives contributing to the 100 participating companies the $2.1 billion in cash (for working capital), agricultural and farming equipment as well as skilled expertise.

The proposal called for the Bahamas government to lease with an option to renew the lease for additional years, to all 100 companies 10,000 acres of Crown land in Andros.



