Christian Council supports ‘We March’

As momentum builds around We March Bahamas’ occupation of downtown scheduled for today, Bahamas Christian Council President Reverend Dr. Ranford Patterson said yesterday that the Christian Council will support the protest as this could be the stand he has been “preaching and praying” for over the last four years.

Patterson, who said the “passivity of our people” will continue to have a negative impact on The Bahamas, encouraged Bahamians to come out and take a stand in order for their issues to be taken seriously.

“I have been calling for this march for the last four years,” Patterson told The Nassau Guardian.

“I am happy to see there is a group that is willing to take stand and do it.

“I am going to try my best to be there.

“I have a service in Andros [this] evening, but I am going to push my flight back to be there at 1 p.m. because we all need to take a stand.

“This might be that opening that I have been preaching and praying for; Bahamians finally take a stand and saying this is our country, and allowing no politician to determine where our country goes.”

The silent protest is scheduled to last 12 hours, beginning at Arawak Cay at 1 p.m.

Organizers plan to lead participants to Parliament where they plan to remain until 1 a.m.

The event has been well circulated on social media, garnering the attention and support of numerous organizations.

These include the Trade Union Congress and the National Congress of Trade Union Bahamas, the two largest umbrella unions in The Bahamas, the Bahamas Bar Association, HeadKnowles, Bahamas International Film Festival, Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association, Bahamas Federation of Retailers, ReEarth, Bahamians Against Chinese Fishing, among others.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau advised its citizens to avoid areas of demonstration and to exercise caution with “any large gathering, protests or demonstrations”.

“Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate to violence,” the embassy said.

With the warning in mind, Patterson said The Bahamas needs a “disruptive moment”.

“We don’t need a violent [moment], but we need a disruptive moment,” he said.

“We need to shut the place down for a couple of hours.

“I think that’s the only way people are going to really believe that we are serious.

“And we can’t have 500 or 1,000 people.

“We need at least 5,000 or 10,000 people out there to really make a difference.

“Some of the church is going to be there and we will see what happens.”

We March Bahamas was organized by community activist Ranard Henfield, and others, who intend to bring to the attention to the nation’s leaders, various concerns, including what they view as the government’s lack of accountability and transparency.

Patterson said, “I’m hoping that this is the ‘enough is enough’ that we have been crying for, for the last several years - Bahamians, forgetting the colors and taking a stand and saying, you know what, we want more, we deserve more, and hopefully this will be it.

“And I am going to be there to support it because I believe it is important that all Bahamians show up and show their solidarity on this issue.”

The group is calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, set a date for the general election, show were the $600 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

Organizers have said politicians are not allowed to join the march and violence will not be condoned.



