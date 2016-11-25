Minnis urges participation in today’s march

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday urged Bahamians to participate in the We March Bahamas today.

The event’s chief organizer, Our Carmichael founder Ranard Henfield, has said repeatedly the march is intended to be non partisan.

He has said the significance of holding the event on Black Friday and protestors wearing all black is to strip away political affiliation.

In a Facebook post, Minnis said, “I encourage all Bahamians to participate in the Black Friday march....please wear black. This is the people's march. No political paraphernalia.”

Henfield has said the march is a movement of the people, to promote the people’s agenda.

The Facebook event page highlights several demands protestors will make.

Among them are the tabling of the Freedom of Information Act; the disclosure of how the $600 million collected in value-added tax has been spent; a full reporting on how money was spent on carnival; the enactment of Marco’s Law; the creation of constituency councils and the institution of political campaign finance regulations.

During a press conference in Rawson Square this week, National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) President John Pinder and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Leader Obie Ferguson called on their members to take part in the “historic” event.

The organizers of the march have also released a long list of organizations that intend to participate, including Bahamians Against Chinese Fishing, HeadKnowles, Bahamas International Film Festival, Bahamas Fly Fishing Industry Association, Bahamas Federation of Retailers, ReEarth and other groups.

The march will start from Arawak Cay at 1 p.m. and will be followed by an occupation of downtown that ends 1 a.m. Saturday.

Henfield said politicians are not allowed to join the march and that violence would not be condoned.

Organizers also plan to hold a voter registration drive to encourage citizens to vote in the upcoming election.



