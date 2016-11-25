Man, 18, accused of murder, robbery, other crimes

An 18-year-old who was nabbed by police after a daring hold-up at Super Value food store in Cable Beach on Sunday was charged with a litany of crimes, including murder and rape.

Marco Davis, of Key West Street, was accused of the murder of Via Caffe co-owner Albert Rahming, 52, who was found shot to death in his car on Montagu Beach on November 13.

Davis also faced charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, armed robbery and unlawful possession of two pistols when he appeared before Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on Thursday.

Davis, who did not have a lawyer or speak during his court appearance, was not required to enter pleas to the charges.

He was wounded by police during a shootout following the grocery store robbery. He had bandages on his left arm and wrist.

Davis is accused of robbing the store, with unnamed accomplices, of $11,881.

He is also accused of robbing an employee of an S5 cell phone, worth $500.

Davis also faces the alternative charge of receiving the items.

Police allegedly found Davis with a .40-caliber pistol and a .45-caliber pistol.

In relation to the alleged shootout during which he was captured, Davis faces three counts of possession of a firearm to endanger the lives of Inspector Paul Cash, Corporal 2127 Haynes, and Constable 3542 Rolle.

Police further allege that Davis robbed a 16-year-old girl of a Michael Kors watch and Iphone and raped her on November 8.

He is also accused of robbing her male friend of $2,000 cash, a phone and jewelry.

In addition, Davis was also charged with the October 12 armed robbery of two people.

He allegedly stole phones and jewelry from them.

Davis is also accused of robbing a man of a Honda and an Iphone.

He was denied bail.

He next returns to court on January 31 and February 1 when it is expected the matters will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court for trial.



