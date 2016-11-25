Fitzgerald responds to march demands

Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald yesterday said the government is “taking into consideration suggestions made by civil organizations” after reviewing a letter from We March Bahamas organizers which outlined a number of demands for the government.

The group, led by community activist Ranard Henfield, has called for the Christie administration to be transparent and accountable among other demands.

But Fitzgerald sought to give clarification on two of the demands which he says come under his ministerial portfolio: the request for reform of the education system and a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“The request for reform of our educational system is rather surprising as over the past four and a half years that has been happening in a way that is unprecedented in the past 20 to 30 years in our country,” Fitzgerald said.

“More than two years ago, the National Education Committee was formed with the sole purpose of creating a bi-partisan policy for education.

“This body comprised of former ministers of education, Dr. Bernard Nottage, Senator Carl Bethel, and Alfred Sears.

“It also included representation from the Official Opposition by Hubert Chipman and Branville McCartney of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

“...The outcome of the National Education Committee is the policy document called, ‘A Shared Vision for Education 2030’ which is the roadmap for educational reform from present to 2030.

“It is comprehensive, systematic and relevant to the needs of today’s learners; preparing them for the future.”

Fitzgerald noted a number of accomplishments in education that he deemed noteworthy.

“There is... the implementation of the Bahamas High School Diploma, the Student Achievement Unit, the Preschool Expansion Project, the Marjorie Davis Institute for Special Education, our concentration on STEM education, computer upgrades in all public junior and senior high schools in The Bahamas, more than doubling our investment in scholarship dollars from $7.75 million to $16.2 million, and, of course, the transition of the College of The Bahamas to the University of The Bahamas.”

The group also called for the FOIA.

When he addressed the National Data Protection Symposium last November, Fitzgerald highlighted the importance of balancing the protection of personal data against the public’s right to access certain government information.

He established that the Data Protection Act and the Freedom of Information Act are both “important” to a modern-day Bahamas.

But the act has yet to come into place.

In his statement, Fitzgerald said he “will ensure that Bahamians are provided with their fundamental human rights of a strong FOIA”.

“...As was stated about three weeks ago in a press statement to the public, I intend to table the bill in the House of Assembly before the end of 2016,” the minister said.

“Furthermore, the recommendations submitted by local civil organizations will be taken into consideration.

“The Freedom of Information Bill Working Committee have been working diligently for over two years and from April to June 2016 engaged in an extensive consultation process holding public town meetings in five islands, participating as presenters at civil society meetings and made multiple

appearances on radio talk shows.”

The minister said he has received a number of recommendations for changes to the bill by the committee.

He added that the team used the FOIA of Trinidad and Tobago, Cayman, Jamaica, Canada and the United Kingdom as benchmarks.

Fitzgerald guided Bahamians “who are interested and truly care about education in The Bahamas” to learn about the ministry’s “many initiatives” through its website.

The group has also asked for the resignation of Fitzgerald but the minster did not acknowledge that request.

Last August, Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles declared that Fitzgerald was not legally justified when he tabled the private emails of environmental action group Save The Bays (STB) in Parliament, and could not be protected by parliamentary privilege.

Justice Charles ruled that Fitzgerald’s actions were an “infringement of the constitutional rights of the applicants” and ordered Fitzgerald to pay $150,000 in damages for the breach.

Fitzgerald has also come under fire for failing to alert his constituents to the details of a

consultant’s report warning of potential health threats as a result of a gas leak in his constituency, Marathon.

Fitzgerald admitted that he did not warn his constituents because he would have been fired, as the matter

had gone before Cabinet.

The report was finally made public after angry residents at a town meeting made the demand.



