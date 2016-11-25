PM wants dialogue

As momentum continued to build ahead of what organizers of We March Bahamas expect to be a historic event today, Prime Minister Perry Christie released a statement yesterday, inviting those organizers to the Office of the Prime Minister to engage in dialogue aimed at “improving the quality of life of all our citizens”.

The prime minister said the first draft of the National Development Plan addresses many, if not all, of the issues organizers intend to demonstrate over.

Christie said he is deeply conscious of the need to deepen The Bahamas’ democracy.

He said the strengthening and improvement of the country must also include ways for civil society to be more involved in governance.

“I invite your input into this document so that together we can continue to make this a truly collaborative effort, transcending partisan and other divisive differences,” Christie wrote in response to a November 22 correspondence from organizers.

“I believe that we can and must continue to develop our philosophy of governance, emphasizing increased accountability and transparency.

“At the same time, we must strengthen the institutional framework of governance, emphasizing the deeper involvement of our people in a more participatory democracy, one that allows our people a greater say in the formation of major policies that will guide our economic and development, and social transformation.”

Pointing to specifics in the draft National Development Plan, which Christie said would be presented to organizers, the prime minister noted that there are recommendations for reform in the public service; a revision of general orders to ensure greater efficiency and accountability in the delivery of public services and the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act and open government strategy to ensure greater transparency throughout the government.

He also said there are recommendations for conflict of interest rules to govern politicians and public officials; enhanced financial management and planning to ensure prudent, efficient and honest use of public funds at all levels of government, and a regime for campaign finance reform.

The silent protest is scheduled to last 12 hours, beginning at Arawak Cay at 1 p.m.

Organizers plan to lead participants to Parliament where they plan to remain until 1 a.m.

The event has been well circulated on social media, garnering the attention and support of numerous organizations.

We March Bahamas was organized by community activist Ranard Henfield, and others, who intend to bring to the attention of the nation’s leaders, various concerns, including what they view as the government’s lack of accountability and transparency.

The group is calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, set a date for the general election, show where the $600 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

Christie addressed several of these issues.





Issues

Christie said workers have been dealt a “series of brutal external economic blows and devastation”, from recent hurricanes to the challenges associated with globalization, industry consolidation and intra-regional competition.

He said incentives and concessions, though important, are no longer as effective as they once were, and as The Bahamas makes adjustments, it must be careful to preserve the tradition of strong labor rights and fairness - something Christie said the PLP is “inextricably linked with”.

“It is one that I am personally determined not to betray,” Christie said.

“Though we have our differences from time to time, it would be good to remind ourselves that virtually every major legislative and policy advance in relation to trade unionism and workers’ rights over the years was championed by a Progressive Liberal Party administration, bearing in mind that our construction and labor costs are higher than elsewhere in the region.”

The prime minister stressed that stronger management of government spending has been a major platform of his government and there has been “significant success” in this regard, notwithstanding the reality that “we spend more than we take in with taxes”.

Ultimately, Christie said the country’s fiscal system needs reform to be sustainable and he urged informed and sustained conversation about the way forward.

As it relates to crime, the prime minister noted that it remains a major concern.

He said his administration is determined to effect a major reduction in crime with a holistic approach, including addressing social ills, implementing intervention programs and increasing the strength of law enforcement agencies, but every Bahamian must do their part.

He indicated that this effort is two fold, with equal focus on improving the judicial system.

“Our people must feel safe again, on the streets and in their homes,” Christie said.

“This is the only way to improve the quality of life on a sustainable basis.

“As a government we are resolute in our commitment to achieve this goal.”

The prime minister said he shares the concerns of organizers about the economy, and recognizes the impact of unemployment on the lives of Bahamians - a “source of great distress for me and my government”.

He said while opportunities for ownership and entrepreneurship in non-traditional sectors are opening up, the process of opening a business needs to be simplified.

According to Christie, the government is working towards this and knows it must also improve access to capital for Bahamian entrepreneurs.

Christie also addressed Crown land concerns, insisting that land for Bahamians is essential for economic development and social progress.

He said there is an urgent need to resolve land issues in The Bahamas, and the national development plan includes recommendations in this regard, inclusive of the settlement of land disputes of generational and commonage property; allocation of Crown land and improving transparency of all Crown land matters.

He said the government is determined to do this, as well as create an efficient land registry.





Backlash

There has been widespread public backlash to The Nassau Guardian’s recent revelation that Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray gave approval to Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez to further pursue a proposed agri-fisheries initiative with the Chinese, which would involve the lease of 10,000 acres of Crown land, with potential for another 10,000 acres for 100 companies.

Amid heated debate in Parliament over the controversial proposal on Monday, Christie declared that if such a plan came before Cabinet it would be "rejected outright".

Yesterday, the prime minister said the government remains resolute in its commitment to build a “peaceful, economically progressive and politically enlightened society, a society in which all our citizens are afforded an equal opportunity to live their lives in peace and security; to access good, well paying jobs and to start their own businesses; to own their own homes; to educate themselves and their children to the highest levels; to have state-supported healthcare of first world standards and to retire in comfort and dignity after a life of honest toil and labor”.

“That has been our mission from day one,” Christie insisted.

“Yes, our core goal is to improve the quality of life of our citizens - all our citizens.

“While we have achieved a great deal of good for our country in a comparatively short time, I am painfully aware, as I believe you must be as well, that we have suffered setbacks, many of them, however, beyond our control.”

Christie said while he recognizes the important gains made in The Bahamas over successive administrations, there is “enormously challenging work that lies ahead”.

He said there is much to be done as a government and as a people to fulfill the “lofty goals we have set for ourselves”.



