Breaking News:

Crowds turn up for 'Black Friday' march

  • Crowds of people gather on Arawak Cay for the start of the 'Black Friday' march and protest. Photos: Ahvia Campbell.


Published: Nov 25, 2016

Hundreds gathered at Arawak Cay for the We March Bahamas event on Friday afternoon.

Organizers of today's march said the silent protest is to bring to the attention of the nation's leaders issues of national importance that are affecting the way of life for everyday Bahamians.

The march is billed as non-political but has still rallied the support of numerous political, civic and community organizations.

There was also a march on several islands across the country.

Among issues residents are protesting against are high taxes and having no access to crown land for farming.

Quick Links