Two-year sentence for store break-in

A 20-year-old man who admitted to stealing toys and hardware from the Interior Exterior Store has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Justin Gibson, of Johnson Alley, admitted to stealing 120 toy planes, 40 drones, 69 remote controls, 29 helicopters, five cases of batteries and 28 hurricane impact windows, with a combined value of $30,000, from the store between November 5 and 6.

Gibson told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that he was helping someone out by stealing the items.

McKinney told Gibson that the offense of shopbreaking carried a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment, but told him that he would impose a sentence of two years.

McKinney told Gibson that if he was dissatisfied with the decision he could appeal the penalty.

Gibson said, “I’ll take the two years.”



