Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Two-year sentence for store break-in
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Nov 26, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A 20-year-old man who admitted to stealing toys and hardware from the Interior Exterior Store has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Justin Gibson, of Johnson Alley, admitted to stealing 120 toy planes, 40 drones, 69 remote controls, 29 helicopters, five cases of batteries and 28 hurricane impact windows, with a combined value of $30,000, from the store between November 5 and 6.

Gibson told Magistrate Samuel McKinney that he was helping someone out by stealing the items.

McKinney told Gibson that the offense of shopbreaking carried a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment, but told him that he would impose a sentence of two years.

McKinney told Gibson that if he was dissatisfied with the decision he could appeal the penalty.

Gibson said, “I’ll take the two years.”


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links