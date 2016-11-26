Colombian women plead guilty to drug possession

A magistrate spared two Colombians jail time on Friday after they admitted to having a small amount of marijuana.

Police arrested Ana Mosquera and Yinerieth Viafara, both 26, of Cali, Colombia, during a raid at the Sand Trap, West Bay Street, on November 22.

The women pleaded guilty to having three grams of marijuana when they were arraigned before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

According to the prosecutor, police went to the women’s apartment with a search warrant and found three packets of drugs on the bureau.

The women, through an interpreter, admitted to having the drugs; however, they said that police did not show them a warrant.

Mosquera apologized for her actions and said that she did not know that she had committed a crime, as marijuana possession is legal in her country.

She said she would never do it again.

McKinney told her that it was her responsibility to acquaint herself with the laws of her host country when traveling.

McKinney said regardless of the amount, marijuana possession is illegal here.

Mckinney gave the women the option of paying a fine of $150 or spending three months in prison.

They said they would pay the fine.

Mosquera and Viafara entered the country on November 9 and were supposed to leave on November 14.

They have been turned over to immigration for deportation.



