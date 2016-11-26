Miller to protesters: I’m here to listen

Despite some jeers and boos greeting his appearance, Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller seemed in good spirits as he attended the We March Bahamas protest downtown yesterday, saying that while he was there to listen to the concerns of Bahamians, no one group can unilaterally “tell the government what to do”.

As Miller walked through the crowd of protestors, dozens began to shout “Tell Miller go home”.

Miller, who only laughed at the crowd’s request, said he understood the crowd’s frustration and supports their right to march for their rights.

Hundreds rallied in support of the protest.

The group is calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, set a date for

elections, show where the $600 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

Miller said he is proud that Bahamians are standing up for what they believe in.

He assured that the government will do their best to meet the “reasonable” requests of the group.

“We got a crowd that obviously has strong views about what they want to see done in this country,” Miller said.

“Nothing is wrong with that.

“This is a peaceful demonstration.

“I’m happy to be here to listen to what they have to say, and not only listen, but see if we can deal with some of the problems that are reasonable.

“It shows the level of democracy in our country.

“I just hope it’s not political.

“They should not tell us not to come here, because any real politician that cares about their country would make their way out here.

“I care.”

When asked if he believes Prime Minister Perry Christie will meet the demands of protestors by the 30-day deadline the event’s organizers gave, Miller said, “You can’t put a gun to the government’s head and say ‘This is the time we give you’.

“The government was elected by the Bahamian people in a democratic, transparent and fair process.

“You cannot put a gun to our heads and give us a timeline of when you want us to speak, because we don’t just speak to one group.

“We speak to all Bahamians, and they need to be thankful for that.

“Ain’t no one group can tell the government what to do.

“That can’t happen.”



