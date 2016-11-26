Police kill alleged robber

The coroner is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police on Friday.

According to police, around 10 a.m., officers received a report that a man stole a licensed shotgun from a convenience store on Zion Boulevard.

“Responding officers while making a check of the area saw a man fitting the description with a shotgun in his hand,” police said.

“Upon seeing the officers, the suspect fired several shots and ran off.

“The officers returned fire and pursued the suspect.

“The suspect continued to fire at the officers resulting in him being fatally shot.

“The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The officers recovered the stolen shotgun from the scene.

“Her Majesty’s Deputy Coroner Mr. Andrew Forbes visited the scene and is now leading this investigation.”

Man shot during immigration operation

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident involving officers from the Department of Immigration that has left a man in hospital.

Reports are that shortly before 9 a.m. yesterday, a team of officers from the Department of Immigration was on an operation in Domingo Heights, when they attempted to arrest a man who attacked them with a cutlass.

The officers, in fear of their lives, then shot the man, police reported.

The man was transported to hospital, where he is detained in stable condition, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.



