Some supporters explain why ‘we march’

With an old cane in her hand and an oversized “We March” T-shirt thrown across her shoulder, 80-year-old Shirley Pratt, a retired school teacher, hobbled along the route of the We March Bahamas protest on Bay Street yesterday, for as long as her legs would carry her.

She was among more than 1,000 people who took part in the march, which organizers described as a call for greater transparency and better governance for Bahamians.

Pratt told The Nassau Guardian that although she could not march the entire route, she felt it was necessary for her to be a voice for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“I’ve been a supporter of this government (Progressive Liberal Party) for as long as I can remember,” Pratt said.

“But there comes a time when you have to put your foot down.

“That time is now.

“I have 14 grandchildren that need to have a bright future.

“I have three great grandchildren that need to have a bright future.

“But that doesn’t look possible.

“There is no opportunities for the small man, and they are taxing us over and over.

“Then they take the money and dangle it over our faces with things like carnival.

“My days on this earth are almost over, but as long as I have breath, I will fight for my offspring.”

Tallee Hepburn is a 24-year-old recent graduate from Bethune Cookman University.

The young woman, who now holds a business degree, said although she loves her country, she cried knowing that she could not stay in the U.S. to pursue a career.

She said she and her friends marched yesterday for better jobs for educated young Bahamians.

“I love my Bahamaland,” she said.

“But I love myself more.

“It is sad that I live in a country where my friends and I can’t get the jobs we deserve.

“It’s not because we are not educated, but because we don’t know the big guys.

“It is because we don’t know the politicians and the head of government offices.

“They have their friends and family sitting in high offices.

“What about us?

“We deserve chances, too.

“We deserve jobs, too.”

Ian Thompson held a placard high that said “Get rid of carnival now”.

His seven-year-old son, Ian Jr., sat on his shoulders.

“Do you see this boy?” Thompson asked.

“This is who deserves my money.

“Every penny I make he deserves.

“Not this government.

“I don’t break my back for politicians.

“I break my back for him.

“So how is it that my money is going toward naked women shaking up in the street?

“How is my money not going toward a good education system for him to benefit from?

“I am marching for him.

“And I will march for him until the day I die.

“This is real life.

“This is not a joke.

“I am fed up.

“Bahamians are fed up.”

With fists raised high and heads raised even higher, many in the group stood in the heart of the city and sang the national anthem, “March on Bahamaland”, and chanted together in solidarity.

“United we stand,” the crowd chanted.

“But we will never fall.”



