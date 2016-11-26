Hundreds march

Hundreds of supporters from many different walks of life turned much of Downtown Nassau black yesterday as a sea of protestors showed up for the We March Bahamas Black Friday movement.

With placards raised high, well over 1,000 people marched from Arawak Cay to Rawson Square with a myriad of demands.

But their main request was for the Christie administration to be more transparent and accountable.

Ranard Henfield, a community activist and organizer of the We March Bahamas event, said he will not be meeting with Prime Minister Perry Christie at his office, despite Christie’s Thursday invitation for the march’s organizers to engage in dialogue aimed at “improving the quality of life of all our citizens”.

“I will not be speaking to the prime minister,” Henfield told The Nassau Guardian amid a fiery crowd of supporters in Rawson Square.

“When the prime minister wants to speak to me, he will speak to me here with the people.

“He is not going to offer me anything or promise me anything.

“He needs to speak to us publicly.

“We don’t want to meet until we have legislation on the table.

“We are tired of talking. We want action."

Henfield stood above the crowd on a single folded chair and addressed supporters with a megaphone.

He told The Guardian that he is proud of the event’s turnout.

He feels he accomplished the first step of his mission to make a better Bahamas for generations to come.

“I am more than pleased, because today we have bridged divides,” he said.

“We have out here today,the rich and the poor, black and white, unions and companies, and that is the whole point of it.

“We are trying to bridge divides so we can work together and stop working against each other.

“We have to work together as a people, because there is nothing that one of us is going through that the other does not understand.

“Crime affects all of us and value-added tax (VAT) affects all of us.

“But the government hasn’t been listening, because only small groups were talking about the issues.

“But for the first time, they see all of us with one voice and now they are listening.

“Now every minister and politician is scrambling out here to speak to us.”

Henfield made it clear that the march was non-political and even said politicians “are not welcomed”.

Despite that, numerous political figures from the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) were present.

In a message directed to politicians, Henfield said, “ You’re a little too late.

“From November 9, I sent the letter out telling them to stand with the people.

“I sent it again on November 22 and they chose not to.

“Now that hundreds of people are out here, they want to stand with us.

“How?”

Henfield said yesterday’s march was the first step in a plan to grab the attention of the government.

He said step two is to rally up people for focus groups.

The third step is another march on January 10.

“In January we will be back here, but this time with our legislation drafted,” he said.

“We will be moving for the people since the attorney general (Allyson Maynard Gibson) hasn’t moved for the people and the prime minister hasn’t either.”

The group is calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, set a date for the general election, show specifically where the $600 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative in Andros, and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

As he concluded his address to the crowd, Henfield reiterated that he will not be stopped or intimidated as “the power of the people is greater than the people in power”.



