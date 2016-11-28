After scoffing at repeated calls to be accountable, transparent and to treat Bahamians with a certain degree of respect, the embattled and largely disconnected prime minister, Perry Christie, wants to meet with organizers of the recent Black Friday march to discuss how they can become involved in his National Development Plan.

But Christie is full of talk, slow to act and desperately attempting to hang onto power although there are widespread signs that the people have fallen out of love with him, they do not trust him and they have no faith that he can do anything further to advance our country.

Our options for leadership are dismal, for sure, but with Christie, we risk another five years of sloth and stunted growth.

On Thursday night, as the momentum continued to build ahead of the march, Christie, well-known for ignoring the pleas of Bahamians for better engagement, released a long letter in which he invited the organizers of the march to meet with him at his office.

The march was already a go. There was no meeting ahead of it, and its chief organizer, the courageous, non political, community activist Ranard Henfield, said in Rawson Square they would not be meeting at the prime minister’s office, but he could talk to them in public.

On Saturday, as discussions continued nationally about the successful march, the prime minister lashed back in an unfortunate statement on a Grand Bahama radio show.

Christie suggested the organizers were not genuinely interested “in arriving at a proper conclusion in the best interest”.

He said, “If you are motivated by politics, you have a difficult situation, and we just have to agree to disagree”.

As opposed to carefully considering and understanding the message of the moment, Christie chose to diminish what transpired on Friday by adopting the position taken by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell that the event was political.

This is predictable.

Christie leads the Progressive Liberal Party, which in another incarnation led the struggle for Majority Rule, and harnessed people power as a key element of a revolution that promised a Bahamas with equal opportunity and protection of Bahamian identity and resources.

On Friday, Bahamians by the hundreds turned out over the course of 12 hours in downtown Nassau to say to the government enough is enough.

Many have had enough of feeling like second class citizens in their own country, and enough of a government that operates in the dark.

Christie’s line that the protestors were motivated by politics is unhelpful at this time.

To reduce what happened on Friday to being a politically motivated march is an error of the highest order and the government of Perry Christie is doing so at its own peril.

The movement that grew into the Black Friday march was organic. It was born out of frustration with the political and governmental system and sparked by the revelation that the government was considering allowing the Chinese to engage in The Bahamas’ fishing industry.

Of course, there are other issues too that helped push people to the point of protest — the lack of a Freedom of Information Act four and a half years into this term; the refusal of the Christie administration to table deals it signed on the public’s behalf, and its refusal to properly account for more than $800 million it collected in value-added taxes, are all key issues.

To seek to reduce the people’s concerns and need to express themselves in a march as politics, is arrogant and follows the typical line of Progressive Liberal Party thinking when citizens expresss views that are contrary to the policies the government is implementing or other things it is doing as a government.

We again emphasize that this was an organic movement by non politicians.

The fact that some politicians attempted to hitch their wagons to this movement on Friday does not diminish the seething frustrations that many Bahamians have toward the political establishment in The Bahamas, and that political establishment is PLP and FNM.

Christie and his government are too out of touch to tap into the depth of disillusionment and despair, and disgust toward them.

His primary focus appears to be hanging onto power, not delivering a better Bahamas, even if that means stepping aside and letting another lead.

He has worn out his welcome. He cannot process how the people would not want or love him.

The prime minister and his administration act as though they preside over an operation that is theirs, and theirs alone.

Bahamians who question them, who stand up and say ‘enough is enough, we demand better’, are brushed aside as being politically motivated.

But the tide is rising against this kind of thinking and this dark ages style of governance; with each act of the government that further betrays the trust placed in the PLP, it is rising.

There is something that is stirring deep within the souls of many Bahamians who are not afraid, not intimidated by those in power.

And they will continue to say it. They will continue to demand. They will continue to agitate. They will not sit back and watch the further erosion of our national identity and the perceived giveaway to foreign interests of important assets.

There are more Ranard Henfields in our communities, young Bahamians who see their future slipping away from them, but who are determined to fight to save it.

In 2016, we continue to call for open governance. New generations of Bahamians are finding the courage to send strong signals to their government, and we do not have to wait until we get in the ballot boxes to demand that we be heard.

Perry Christie must be reminded every day that today’s Bahamas is not The Bahamas he met when he entered public life four plus decades ago.

We are not enslaved to the power of our government, nor do we feel the power belongs to our government. The government has no power outside the power given to it by the people.

And with that comes certain obligations to operate in the best interest of Bahamians, to put them first, and to make them feel like they are respected partners around the table of thinkers charting a brighter future for them and their families, and that they have an equal shot at economic empowerment and improvements in their social and living conditions.

Any prime minister who fails to see this, any administration that does not get this, does not deserve any further opportunity to advance our cause.



