Man shot dead in Grand Bahama

A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on East Sunrise Highway early yesterday, Grand Bahama police reported.

According to Assistant Superintendent Advardo Dames, around 2:50 a.m., police received reports of gunshots in the parking lot of a business in the area of the International Bazaar.

Police had no suspects and made their usual appeal for the public’s assistance.

Police also reported a murder in Grand Bahama last week. They found a man dead in an apartment, in an apparent domestic matter.

The Bahamas’ murder count for the year stands at 92.

Around this time last year, The Bahamas marked 136 murders.



