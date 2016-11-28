|
Man shot dead in Grand Bahama
|
Published: Nov 28, 2016
A man was found shot to death in a parking lot on East Sunrise Highway early yesterday, Grand Bahama police reported.
According to Assistant Superintendent Advardo Dames, around 2:50 a.m., police received reports of gunshots in the parking lot of a business in the area of the International Bazaar.
Police had no suspects and made their usual appeal for the public’s assistance.
Police also reported a murder in Grand Bahama last week. They found a man dead in an apartment, in an apparent domestic matter.
The Bahamas’ murder count for the year stands at 92.
Around this time last year, The Bahamas marked 136 murders.