For some, a feeling of hope in a time of hopelessness

Among the hundreds of people who marched on Friday during “We March Bahamas” was Gina Catalano-Pieri, 55, who said the event brought a feeling of hope during a time of hopelessness.

“Bahamians have such a hopeless feeling; it’s like there is no hope,” Catalano-Pieri said.

“I think some Bahamians have been energized; now they can have that feeling of hope again.

“You see people brought their different signs.

“People are supporting different things that are important to them.

“I love that there is a mixture of people, black, white, everyone in between like myself, rich poor, just a whole mixture representing different things, so that is good.

“It gives you a good feeling.

“I think what Bahamians need is a feeling of hope, to feel like there is something better ahead because I don’t think we have that now.

“People are fed up and frustrated; they need something.”

Catalano-Pieri said she was at the march’s starting point at Arawak Cay from 11 a.m.

The Nassau Guardian spoke to her around 6:30 p.m.

By that time, the protestors were in their fourth hour of occupying Bay Street.

The crowd had dwindled to just under 200 people, but the atmosphere was still electric.

Shavanne Knowles, a mother of two, who joined the protest after work, said she is afraid for the future of the country if it continues on its current trajectory.

“When I look at the future of this country, I have two young children, when they go off to college, what is going to be left for them to come home to?” she asked.

“What jobs will be here for them when they come back, if they choose to come back?

“It just seems as though the people, the few people at the top, are the people that are prospering in the country and the rest of us in the middle and at the bottom are just not making it or just finding it hard to make it in this country, and I see it is continually getting worse; it needs to get better.”

Knowles said she saw the march as a step forward.

“It is time for the people to come together and stand up for what we believe in and stand up and say this is our country and we want better for us,” she said.

“We want better for our children.

“We want better for our grandchildren.

“We want to see better for them and we want them to have a better opportunity and a better country to live in.”

Holding a sign that read, “The people should never be afraid of the government; the government should always be afraid of its people. #Unity. #Transparency,” Shanta Brown, 31, said the people deserve transparency.

“For far too long we have been suffering,” Brown said.

“We have been allowing the government to spend money recklessly.

“We have allowed the government to do whatever it wants to do and just relax.

“But it’s time for us to take a stand and let them know that this is our country.

“We need transparency. We need to know what you are doing with our money.

“We need to know what are you going to do with this country.

“For far too long you have been running this country under the ground and we need you to answer to us.

“My fear is there is no future for this country.

“We as Bahamians will not be allowed to develop our country how we see fit.

“We will have to answer to some other foreign national and that shouldn’t be.”

Among the crowd in the evening were many young people who said they joined the protest to be on “the right side of history”.

“The fact that we as Bahamians can now stand up together in solidarity to say to the government that we are tired, this is our country and we need it back is powerful,” said Danielle Miller, 23.

“It’s the frustration built up from everyone around me that has really pushed me to come out here today because you can make noise by yourself, but when you are together standing as one it’s a force.

“Where I see my country in the next five to 10 years from now, it’s a much better place than it is today.

“To people who did not come out today, I say it’s never too late.

“You still have time to register to vote. You still have time to cast your vote. You still have time to go out there to get information. You still have time to shake the fear off and push.

“It may not be this event, but it may be another event as small as heading to your constituency meeting or heading to a meeting about the issues and giving your opinion about it, so it’s never too late.”



