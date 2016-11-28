Roberts urges march organizers to meet with PM

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts yesterday urged the organizers of “We March Bahamas” to meet with Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Ranard Henfield, Our Carmichael founder and organizer of the march, said on Friday that he will not meet with the prime minister and that Christie should speak to the people publicly.

On Thursday, the prime minister extended an invitation for the march’s organizers to engage in dialogue aimed at “improving the quality of life of all our citizens”.

In a statement, Roberts said, “I urge the organizers to meet with Prime Minister Christie to discuss these issues in great detail in the interest of democracy.

“I am confident that their expressed concerns have either been addressed by the Christie administration, are being addressed in the form of pending legislation or are being addressed via the National Development Plan (NDP).

“I urge the organizers to actively participate in the National Development Plan, that is a blueprint for the country’s path to sustainable development over the next 25 years.”

Roberts asserted healthcare, education reform, and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) are in advanced stages of execution and the budget deficit has been “significantly reduced” because of value-added tax (VAT) under the Christie administration.

“These are just some of the reasons why an open and honest dialogue between the government and the organizers is so important; it will clarify much of the misinformation in the public domain,” Roberts said.

“Constructive engagement in good faith is the only rational way forward for the organizers if they are serious and sincere.

“The organizers are calling for change and reform.

“The policies of the Christie administration represent the kind of change and reform the organizers and their supporters are apparently calling for and the PLP calls for open, frank and honest dialogue as it is good for the democratic process.

“Please do not disappoint the Bahamian people by exposing yourself to be a bunch of rebels without a cause. The country deserves better.”

On Friday, hundreds of people marched from Arawak Cay to Parliament Square singing the national anthem and holding signs highlighting various issues including what they said is a need for proper accounting for VAT collections and carnival spending; the need for the Freedom of Information Bill to be tabled and an absolute rejection of any plan for Chinese to fish in Bahamian waters.

Organizers have announced that another march has been planned for January 9 to coincided with the 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.



