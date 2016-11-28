Inspired by message of change, family occupies Bay Street

While her two nieces and teenage daughter sat on blankets beside her on Bay Street, Juanita Ferguson, who took a day off work to attend the ‘We March Bahamas’ protest on Friday, embraced her husband Kimroy Ferguson with a smile as the family passed around water and snacks, settling in for the remaining three hours of what was a 12-hour occupation of downtown.

Explaining why her family, who were clad in black, joined the hundreds of people who marched from Arawak Cay to Parliament, Ferguson said, “I’m really here because I am upset, especially hearing what is really going on; what the government appears to be keeping under wraps from the people.

“It makes you angry. The angrier you get, the more you want to get into a setting like this.

“We have the strength to march and to get together peacefully. Unity.

“For a long time, Bahamians, and even our leader, were thinking we can’t unite, we can’t agree, we can’t get together.

“But we showed today that we can get together and we can assemble peacefully.

“I am so happy to see the people come out, and I am hoping that we keep this momentum.

“We are fighting for the people because the people are suffering.”

Participants who filled the downtown area around 2 p.m., made multiple demands, including government transparency and accountability; the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act; equitable distribution of Crown land; an explanation on how the more than $800 million collected in value-added tax was used and a stronger effort to tackle crime, among numerous other national issues.

Hours later, with downtown illuminated by street lamps, and many participants closely gathered on the ground or on fold up chairs, engaging one another, the occupation took on a different tone.

Ferguson called it “unity” and “a demonstration of togetherness”.

Officers continued to monitor the area and redirect motorists to side streets

“This has been exhilarating, encouraging and fun, and I am here until 1 a.m.,” Ferguson exclaimed.

“Seeing the unity of the people, it really gives you strength to march and stay out here this long.

“Everyone has come together. It was peaceful. People are talking, sharing, sharing snacks and stories.”

Ferguson said it was important for her and her family to listen to other people’s concerns and become more informed.

“There were a lot of things that I was not aware of, and now I’m that much wiser about,” said Ferguson, who explained that she followed the formation of the march on social media and felt an immediate call to action. “I am that much stronger and ready to go. We have to keep this energy up and keep fighting for the Bahamian people.”

And for her 18-year-old daughter, a first time voter, Ferguson said it was important for her to get involved to make a more informed decision at the polls next year.

Next generation

Minutes before 10 o’clock, ‘We March Bahamas’ lead organizer and founder of the Our Carmichael initiative Ranard Henfield once again addressed the hundreds of participants.

“We are going to occupy this place until 1 a.m. to make a point to them that we are prepared to make sacrifices for change,” Henfield said.

The message resonated with Kimroy Ferguson, who said demonstrating for 12 hours is a “small sacrifice” to send a message that change is needed at many different levels.

Asked what led the whole family to participate, Ferguson said as a father he wanted to ensure his daughter and nieces become more aware about the issues, but more importantly, teach them how to take a stand and take responsibility for the future of their country.

“We want to ensure that they are able to make an informed decision when they go into the booth,” he said.

“The other important thing is that, this is our generation now.

“They are the next generation, so they need to know what’s going on, so they will be able to take it forward.

“This is what we can do to transition into the next generation.”

He referred to the generation of Bahamians involved in majority rule, whom he said had the “fire to make a change and to take our country to independence”.

“It is ironic that 43 years later, another generation has to do the same thing again in order to effect some change,” Ferguson noted.

Majority rule and independence were accomplished by a sustained struggle to bring about landmark changes.

Power

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Perry Christie released a five-page open letter acknowledging the challenges facing the country.

He also invited Henfield and other organizers to a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister where they would be presented the draft National Development Plan, which the prime minister claimed addresses “many, if not all”, of their concerns.

Earlier during the march, Henfield announced that he will not meet with the prime minister and invited Christie to speak publicly to the people.

Taking up the microphone around 10:30 p.m., the organizer said, “The people in power don’t have the power, you know; the power is in the people.

“We have to get to the point in this country where the most important thing is an educated people.

“We have to get there; an educated people [who] own this country.

“I want each of you to inspire somebody to step forward and lead this country.

“Inspire someone to look out for every Bahamian.

“That is what I am trying to do.

“I do not want to be a king. I do not want to be a ruler.

“I do not want to govern anybody. I am trying to inspire the right people to step forward and offer themselves.

“We are going to occupy this place until 1 a.m. to make a point to them that we are prepared to make sacrifices for change.”

Another march is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2017.



