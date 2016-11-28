Fitzgerald: Organizers disrespected PM

After participating in the ‘We March Bahamas’ demonstration on Friday, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald said yesterday that while the protest was reflective of what the majority of Bahamians want for The Bahamas, he was disappointed that the organizers “disrespectfully rejected” Prime Minister Perry Christie’s invitation to meet with him to discuss their concerns.

“As many of you know, an invitation was extended to members of the government by the organizers to attend the march on Friday past and while the acceptance of this invitation was met with accusations of event hijacking by the organizers, and the subsequent directive to the attendees to turn their backs on us, my individual decision to participate was based on my love and commitment for our great country,” Fitzgerald said in a statement.

In response to a letter from organizers, Christie released a five-page open letter on Thursday, inviting the organizers to meet at the Office of the Prime Minister, where he said they would be engaged in discussions aimed at “improving the quality of life of all citizens” and presented with the draft National Development Plan.

According to Christie, the document, touted as a non-partisan road map for the country's economic and social development, addresses “many, if not all” of the organizers’ concerns.

Ranard Henfield, the chief organizer of ‘We March Bahamas’, said on Friday that he will not meet with the prime minister at his office, but invited him to address the people publicly, insisting that organizers did not want to meet until there was “legislation on the table”.

The enactment of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was among the myriad of issues participants protested about from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fitzgerald, who has Cabinet responsibility for the Freedom of Information Act, maintained yesterday that he will table the bill before the end of the year.

He said he agrees with the calls for the government to be accountable.

“As much as I was proud to acknowledge that this peaceful march was really reflective of a strong democracy at work, I was disappointed that after our prime minister took the time to write a thoughtful and detailed response within two days to the organizers, outlining how many of their concerns have either been addressed or are being addressed, and inviting them to meet with him to discuss how we can work together on the issues raised, his invitation was flatly and disrespectfully rejected,” he said.

“In doing so, the organizers in a fit of hubris have squandered an opportunity many of those who marched and supported them wished they would have seized instead of issuing threats to hold the country hostage.

“Despite what can be perceived as shortsightedness of the organizers, the peaceful display by Bahamians reflects the best of The Bahamas and how the majority of us are invested in making meaningful change,” Fitzgerald said.

“I am glad I took the opportunity to attend and speak with my brothers and sisters and want to assure all Bahamians that we in government are working hard to enact the change you want to see in the country.”

The minister said in the past four and a half years the government has placed a priority on consultations and many of its major initiatives, such as the National Development Plan, the National Energy Plan and the National Youth Policy, have benefitted from collaborations from a wide cross-section of stakeholders inclusive of politicians and civil society.

Fitzgerald also encouraged Bahamians to never let politics and those with political agendas blind them.

He said based on his conversations with participants, some gathered because they were dissatisfied with the government, while others did so because they do not believe the Official Opposition is a “credible voice”.

However, he said most wanted, above all, for politics to be put aside and the focus to be on improving the country.

He said, “We will not win until we are united in a shared goal of building a better Bahamas.”

A significant number of people from varied backgrounds attended the event, including fishermen, students, civil servants, politicians, union leaders, members of non-profit organizations, teachers, artists and many others.



