Bannister claims Bell has lawbreakers on campaign

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Carmichael Desmond Bannister said yesterday he has received complaints for several weeks that Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) campaign general and convicted drug dealer Carlos Lamm and other “disreputable persons” have been campaigning the constituency with Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell, something he called “a grave disservice to the law-abiding members of the Carmichael community”.

However, Bell, who was contacted for comment, said nothing could be further from the truth.

He expressed shock that Bannister, whom he said he respected, would stoop so low.

Bannister warned residents of Carmichael to be careful who they allow into their homes.

He claimed that some people may be “staking their homes out for their own purposes”.

“It is...a betrayal of his sacred oath of office to the Bahamian people,” Bannister said.

“How can citizens trust the minister to protect them from the criminal element when he surrounds himself with persons who personify that element?

“In these days of ever rising crime, how can the minister consort with persons of such ill repute?

“The minister’s actions confirm our worst fears about his government’s close relationship with the criminal element in our society.”

Lamm, who campaigned for Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald ahead of the 2012 general election and played an instrumental role in the government’s Abaco by-election campaign, was sentenced to one year in prison on a drug possession with intent to supply charge in February 2013.

Bell, who is the PLP’s candidate for Carmichael, said, “It is absolutely untrue and I am quite shocked that he would stoop to such a level.

“I have always held him out to be a person of integrity, but to make such a statement, which is completely unfounded is unbelievable.

“I challenge him to produce anyone who could say that I was campaigning with such an individual named Carlos Lamm.

“I know Carlos Lamm. He and I went to school together. I know his family, but he is a private citizen.”

When contacted, Lamm also refuted Bannister’s claim.

He said it is unfortunate that he continues to be characterized as something he is not.

Lamm said he has served his time and “God will judge that, not man”.

When asked if he has campaigned in Carmichael with Bell or intends to, Lamm said, “No. I am not.

“No. I am not even thinking [it]. I am in Fox Hill. I live in Fox Hill.

“It’s ‘politricks’ time. Come on. No, it’s not the case, but anything goes right now.

“I’m not going to get caught up. I am just going to do what I have to do.”

Pressed on whether he will assist with the PLP’s general election campaign, Lamm said, “I am a PLP.

“I don’t stop campaigning. I am always campaigning.”

After the PLP won the general election in 2012, the government awarded Lamm’s company, JFK Construction, several school repair contracts worth more than $100,000.

Bannister, a former senator, questioned the award of these contracts in the Upper Chamber.

Yesterday, Bannister warned Bell to be careful about the message being sent to vulnerable children, accusing the minister of associating with “lawbreakers and undesirables”.

Bell stressed that he is satisfied with people who make up his campaign team.

He said if the former minister of education wishes to question someone’s integrity, he should start with FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, who has admitted to meeting one of two alleged “gang members” at the center of an alleged murder plot involving Lyford Cay resident Peter Nygard and several members of Save The Bays.

Minnis confirmed in March that he met with Livingston “Toggie” Bullard three times at his residence.

On one occasion, Minnis said Bullard dropped off fish to his western New Providence home.

Minnis claimed he was unaware of the alleged murder plot until court documents were published in March.

Bell said Bannister’s “personal attack” of Lamm is unfortunate as the contractor “made a mistake and served his time”.

He added that if Bannister has any information about anyone who intends to do anything criminal he should report it to the police.



