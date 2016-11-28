Henfield rails against Mitchell

Days after a voice note of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell condemning the “We March Bahamas” went viral, Our Carmichael founder and organizer of the event Ranard Henfield called Mitchell a “bitter, arrogant coward”.

“This is a man who tells us basically to sit small and we rose up,” Henfield said yesterday.

“We showed him that we will not sit small and we are not afraid of him and we are not afraid of politicians, whether it’s Obie Wilchcombe, Perry Christie, Hubert Minnis, or Branville McCartney.

“We are not afraid of them and we are sick and tired of being divided by color gangs – red, yellow, green.

“...What we represented on Friday is one people with diverse backgrounds, who are saying to every political party we have had enough of the division.

“We have had enough of the victimization. We are no longer afraid of you; as you can see, we are brave.”

On Friday afternoon, hundreds of people marched from Arawak Cay to Parliament Square and Rawson Square holding signs addressing different issues.

They sang the national anthem as they marched, eliciting feelings of pride and hope.

Prior to the march, Mitchell questioned the legitimacy of the march, asserting that protesters would make no difference and no change.

He claimed they were politically motivated.

Mitchell said the demands made by the organizers were not revolutionary but pedestrian.

Henfield said yesterday, “To that bitter, arrogant coward Fred Mitchell who said nothing I put forward in a letter to the prime minister is of any special importance or revolutionary, I say to him and his colleagues, all 38 members of Parliament, not just the PLP members of Parliament, to Greg Moss (leader of the United Democratic Party) and Hubert Minnis (Free National Movement leader), and everyone, that these issues are important to us.

“Owning land is important to us. Lowering the cost of living is important to us.

“Canceling all negotiations with the Chinese in respect to Crown land, fisheries, agriculture, constructing industries, that’s important to us.

“Accountability from any administration is important to us.

“Educational reform is important to us.

“Concluding those industrial agreements for those workers in our country is important to us. Keeping our small businesses opened is important to us.

“Eradicating serious crimes so that our families aren’t living in fear in this country, that’s important to us, Mr. Mitchell. Beach access for Bahamians is important to us and becoming first class citizens in this country again is very important to us.

“So to Fred Mitchell, that coward of a little old man, I say to him, everything in that letter, every one of those demands is important to us and things will change.

“The status quo will not remain. The people have risen up and we rose up unafraid of him.

“There is none of them that can convince me to join any party or to sit with them privately.

“When they want to address our concerns that are in that letter, they will address that to the public, not to me.

“This movement is not about me; this movement is about the people.

“They will address the people, not me.”

On Friday, Henfield refused an invitation to meet privately with the prime minister. He said Christie should publicly speak to the people.



