PM suggests march was politically motivated

Prime Minister Perry Christie suggested over the weekend that the Black Friday march, organized by community activist Ranard Henfield and attended by hundreds of Bahamians, was politically motivated.

Christie made the suggestion while on the new ‘What’s Happening’ show on Cool 96 in Grand Bahama.

“The people who marched in New Providence and Grand Bahama and wherever else they marched, I invited them to come in and talk, because we’re at a very advanced stage (of the National Development Plan).

“We finished the first draft of a national plan for The Bahamas, and that national plan picks up every issue they spoke about.

“And they would have been able to see the extent to which the government has advanced itself in dealing with matters that they say are of concern to them, but you have to be genuinely interested in arriving at a proper conclusion in the best interest.

“If you are motivated by politics, you have a difficult situation, and we just have to agree to disagree.”

The leaders of the march stressed that it was a non-partisan event. People from all the major political parties were among the hundreds of Bahamians who marched from Arawak Cay to Rawson Square.

They, like other participants, were dressed in black, as opposed to political colors.

Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, as well as other FNM MPs and candidates, Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney and other DNA supporters were all on the march.

Despite a call by Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell for PLPs not “to be caught dead” on the march, Labour Minister Shane Gibson, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, South Beach MP Cleola Hamilton and other prominent PLPs attended the event, which also attracted leaders of the trade union movement, the religious community and civic organizations.

The purpose of the march was to send a strong message to the government that there are many people fed up with what they see as a lack of accountability and transparency from their political leaders.

Among key issues were demands that the government show how it has spend the more than $800 million it has collected in value-added taxes. Those who participated are also demanding that the government table the long promised Freedom of Information Bill, and they are making it clear that they will never tolerate any involvement from the Chinese in the Bahamian fisheries industry.

On the eve of the march, Christie invited organizers to his office to dialogue.

In a lengthy letter, the prime minister said, “I invite your input into this document (the National Development Plan) so that together we can continue to make this a truly collaborative effort, transcending partisan and other divisive differences.

“I believe that we can and must continue to develop our philosophy of governance, emphasizing accountability and transparency.”

With a fired up crowd around him in Rawson Square on Friday afternoon, Henfield, who is the founder of the community group Our Carmichael, said he will not meet with Christie at his office.

“I will not be speaking to the prime minister,” he said.

“When the prime minister wants to speak to me, he will speak to me here with the people. He is not going to offer me anything or promise me anything.

“He needs to speak to us publicly. We don’t want to meet until we have legislation on the table. We are tired of talking. We want action.”











