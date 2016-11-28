‘Mitchell does not speak for me’

Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major said he felt disrespected by an “inappropriate and utterly irresponsible” voice note from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell, who claimed the Black Friday march was politically driven and admonished PLPs not be caught dead participating in it.

Major, who noted that the PLP’s brand is damaged, said it was important for MPs to be present to witness the march in Downtown Nassau on Friday and to hear the concerns of their constituents.

He dismissed Mitchell’s “condescending” tone, and said the minister was not speaking for him when he spoke about the need for PLPs to stay away from the event.

“No member of Parliament can speak for me as honorable speaker and also as a member of Parliament, and when remarks like that are made, it is received as condescending and disrespectful, and I trust it is not representative of the entire leadership of the government.

“I reject it, and the results are Cabinet ministers are here, I am here and others are here. And so, clearly it was ignored,” said Major while standing in Parliament Square watching the hundreds of participants and interacting with many of them.

Speaking further of Mitchell’s voice note, the speaker, who was responding to Nassau Guardian questions, said, “I felt a sense of disrespect; it’s inappropriate. It ought not to have been done and it spoke to this notion of the website that reflects certain views, it spoke to an FNM being a part of, a family member.

“There are FNMs here, there are PLPs here, there are my constituents here, my staff is here, my family is here, the DNA is here. These are Bahamians. We all ought to be here.”

The speaker added: “I think every PLP should be here to see, to witness, to be a part of and to meet some of their own constituents and their own staff members. I think it’s critical. I think a member of Parliament ought not make a clarion call in unison on behalf of a group.

“I stand in the gap, because as speaker of the House I represent the Parliament, but I represent the Bahamian people, so it’s important that I am here to meet their needs, because I speak for them and I will continue to do so.”

‘Idle march’

In his voice note, released late Thursday night, Mitchell acknowledged that he is associated with the website, bahamasuncensored.com.

He said, “I’d like to read from the bahamasuncensored column which appeared last week. I’d like to encourage you on a regular basis to read bahamasuncensored.com and Fred Mitchell minute by minute on Facebook, because it tells you what I’m doing and it also aligns with much of my thinking on political issues, and here’s what it said with regards to this march:

“‘A few weeks ago, the man, Ranard Henfield (the organizer of the Black Friday march) woke up on the wrong side of the bed and said ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore’.

“His response was to sit down with former FNM senator and son of FNM grand dame, Janet Bostwick, Henry Bostwick Jr., to plan a Black Friday march on the 25th of November.

“He set out a list of things, none of them are revolutionary and of any special importance, quite pedestrian really.

“And he demanded the government should do all those things. Of course, he can demand all he wants, and good luck there. However, there is this constant drum beat in the media, and especially social media about people dressing up in black for men and women in orange to demand the government change.

“It’s got so many PLPs in a tizzy. What are we going to do?

“Now, the first thing I wonder is if these people on this march are registered to vote. If they are not registered they cannot do nothing, so that’s the first thing, and they need to spend time doing something useful like going to register to vote instead of on this idle march because the march itself is not going to change anything.

“I tell you why. We smell a rat here. You have this fellow saying this is not a political march and he wants people of all stripes to appear, but he’s not speaking the truth, because once you see Janet Bostwick’s son is in it, it’s an FNM propaganda exercise, plain and simple, and no PLP should be caught dead on it.

“The old saying is, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck This is nothing but an FNM march in disguise, pretending to be neutral but they are FNM’.”

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett, South Beach MP Cleola Hamilton and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, either participated in the march or attended the event at its gathering point at Arawak Cay or in Rawson Square, where the march ended.

Asked why he marched, Gibson said, “Because they said it was not political and invited members of Parliament to march with their people.

“They gave me a petition to sign. It spoke to lower crime, less taxes, transparency and change. I believe in all those things. Which Bahamian wants a static country? The country must remain responsive and relevant to its citizens.”

Gibson was also asked what he thought of Mitchell’s voice note.

He said, “Organizers of this march consistently say that MPs should be free to express themselves and not simply be yes people to their leaders.

“Just as I had a right to attend a non political event, Mitchell has a right to express what his position is.

“I don’t condemn either side for what they consider to be their conviction on an issue.”

Gibson said he believes in freedom of expression, even if the expression is against something he believes in.

“My belief is unqualified,” he told The Nassau Guardian.

Major, meanwhile, said he is happy that some of Mitchell’s colleagues ignored his message.

“That was refreshing, and this means that we need to have a conversation on the direction of our country, its governance, its people and its concerns, and to treat persons like that and give strong suggestions and directives I think is utterly irresponsible,” he said.

Henfield, who founded the Our Carmichael community organization, posted about the need for a march not long after The Nassau Guardian revealed that Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources V. Alfred Gray had given the green light to Bahamas Ambassador to China Paul Andy Gomez to pursue a proposal for the Chinese to be involved in the Bahamian fishing and farming industries.

Henfield and other Bahamians posting on social media earlier this month, viewed that as the final straw in a string of issues that have caused deep frustrations.

More than 1,000 Bahamians participated in the march and 12-hour occupation of Bay Street, highlighting a variety of issues.

They demanded that the government explain clearly how the more than $800 million in value-added tax has been spent; they demanded the tabling of the long-promised Freedom of Information Bill; they demanded that there be no Chinese involvement in the fishing industry; reform of the judicial system; campaign finance rules and made general calls for the government to be transparent and accountable.

Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, several FNM MPs and candidates and Democratic National Alliance Leader Branville McCartney also participated, as did people from the religious community and various civic organizations.

Disillusionment

Major said it was “a wonderful exercise of democracy”.

“Over the years, we have had peaceful demonstrations to move our country forward,” he noted. “We’ve had majority rule, Burma Road, the strike, the suffragette movement and we had the BTC march of which I was fully a part of in 2011,” he said.

“So I think this is another opportunity to demonstrate the disillusionment of our people, the vibes, how the people feel and the aspirations that they feel are being taken from them, and so I want to be around the people.

“I see some of my constituents out here. I see some of my church people. I see some of my staff. I see people from all walks of life that are here, and that means that I should be here. And so, I think it’s an important display, an important demonstration of democracy, and I fully support that.”

He added: “I’m on the ground talking to many constituents and there is a disillusionment in the air. I’m not sure if it’s related to the low voter turnout... but people are disillusioned, people are frustrated and people feel like they are not being treated justly in many cases.

“In some cases, it may not be the politicians’ fault. In some cases it’s our system and how our system is governed, and we need to change that. We need a monumental shift in mindset in how we govern in my view and in how persons are treated, and I want to be a part of that change.”

The speaker also said, “I believe our leadership and the leadership of this entire country should focus on meeting the needs of our people at this level, hearing their concerns before legislation is enacted at the grassroot level, making sure that there is very little injustice, making sure that people have a square deal and feel that they have a stake in our country.

“We have to find a way to meet that and bridge that gap, and too many of our people are just not feeling that and I’m concerned about that.”

Hard sell

Asked whether the PLP is a hard sell, Major said, “The PLP’s brand is damaged. There’s no question about it. The PLP is a hard sell; no question about that. I see it. I feel it and the public is reminding me of it every day that I go door to door, and I’m very concerned about it and so we need to continue to keep the fight.

“We need to reassure our people and I trust that people will see that I bring a measure of comfort to them and hope for a brighter future in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Major added, “I’ve always called for parliamentary reform into how we do business. I think the backbench of the Parliament is far too small for our democracy. I think the Parliament ought to have a greater number of backbenchers so that democracy will flourish.

“I believe there should be a recall for Parliamentarians who are derelict in their duties. I believe there should be financial autonomy for the Parliament.

“I believe there should be an independent boundaries commission.

“These are things I believe in, I stand for and I will always stand for because they are progressive and they deepen our democracy and they empower our people, and so I speak very strongly for the Parliament and I represent the Parliament, and I think there should be change from within the Parliament.”



