First Baptist Church in Maryland donates $25,000 to NEMA

First Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, donated $25,000 toward the Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts, during a presentation at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday, November 17.

On hand for the presentation was Prime Minister Perry Christie, who thanked the church, which is headed by Pastor John Jenkins Sr., for the donation. Christie noted the effects of climate change on low-lying countries in the region such as The Bahamas. “The reality is, we are faced with continuing challenges as an archipelagic nation,” the prime minister said.

Also present were Shane Gibson, minister responsible for recovery and restoration; Captain Stephen Russell, director, NEMA; Gowon Bowe of the disaster relief fund committee, responsible for accounting and fund raising; Dwight Armbrister, director of religious tourism; Gabrielle Archer, area manager, Ministry of Tourism, Washington D.C.; Sherry Miller, manager, religious tourism; and Francenia Clarke, executive officer, Ministry of Tourism.

The presentation was arranged by Paulette Zonicle, The Bahamas’ consul general to Washington, D.C., who is also a member of First Baptist and traveled home to assist in facilitating the handover. As the pastor was traveling to The Bahamas for several preaching engagements, it was fitting to make the presentation at the same time.

Pastor Jenkins said it was an honor to visit The Bahamas because “We love the people of The Bahamas, and we feel sad about any challenges Bahamians are facing.”

Pastor Jenkins was accompanied by his wife, Trina Jenkins, as well as Sonji Joyner, director of marketing and public relations, First Baptist Church; and Steven Herd, director, music ministry, First Baptist Church.



