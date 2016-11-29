Bahamian footwear and accessories line launches Kickstarter funding campaign

Haus of Assembly (HOA) takes a modern approach to Bahamian heritage by infusing the color and intricate beauty of The Bahamas islands into art-like footwear. With its classic, espadrille style, Haus of Assembly seeks to create a lifestyle brand focused on accessories and footwear inspired by all aspects of Bahamian culture.

The name Haus of Assembly, pronounced “House” stems from the brand’s desire to have social and cultural effect on the style, quality and authenticity of being unapologetically Bahamian.

Bahamian entrepreneur and Creative Director Aidan Anaïs’ background in accessory and footwear design at the Savannah College of Art & Design, coupled with her experience with top international fashion houses such as Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and Proenza Schouler, has fueled her passion in creating her own lifestyle brand.

Aidan’s dream of creating iconic bold designs and textures mirrors Haus of Assembly’s mantra of creating quality products synonymous with island style. The launch of the brand’s first Kickstarter fundraiser event aims to garner the support of Bahamians. Haus of Assembly seeks to capture the hearts of Bahamians with footwear reminiscent of the islands. Styles like the Renee, Bimini, Exuma and Ragged Island Espadrilles are all hand-crafted and adorned with various Bahama Handprint patterns and beading.

The fundraiser, launched on November 15, extends until December 20, 2016 and will help to fund the HOA’s startup and production costs. “Our style is unique…when you buy our products you’re buying into a lifestyle. Haus of Assembly is cool, it’s modern, and it’s Bahamian,” said Anaïs.

“As Bahamians, we need to take more pride in supporting Bahamian owned businesses. Bahamian businesses, especially fashion labels, should also be held to the same standards of design and production abroad, regardless of where they make the decision to make their products.”

The kickstarter fundraiser allows interested persons to pledge donations in receipt of HOA products such as a custom screen-printed headscarf, handcrafted leather keychain or any of the HOA Espadrilles. Interested persons are also able to donate to the project without receiving products as reward. All monetary donations are accepted and encouraged.

Haus of Assembly footwear and accessories can be purchased on Haus of Assembly’s kickstarter donation webpage. Persons are able to donate to the kickstarter through the link provided on HOA’s Facebook and Instagram social media pages: @hausofassembly.



