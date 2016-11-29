March attendees felt ‘a part’ of the movement

Kenique Storr, 29, stood in the midst of the crowd at the “We March Bahamas” protest on Bay Street on Friday with her fist raised as she shouted “yes” in agreement with the speaker on the podium.

Storr was among many people who showed their support of the march in the evening.

“I just knocked off from work and I came here from work like four o’clock, so I was here from like 4:15 [p.m.] or so,” she said.

“I feel like it was important for me to come and show my support and be a part of this because of what this movement stands for.

“I feel like the government is not transparent and I’m not just talking bout the FNM or the PLP or whatever.

“I’m really talking about the government as far as I know it.

“I’m 29 years old and from what I’ve known, we’ve always had a government that left some things hidden under the rug and that’s something that needs to stop.

“I feel like me, as a young person, we need to be a little bit more active and start to be more doers and less talkers.

“So this is me coming out to the march to show my support for something I truly believe in and I’m just proud to be a part of history, because this is truly history and I think change is going to come as a result.”

Hundreds of Bahamians participated in the march highlighting several issues earlier that day.

The Nassau Guardian spoke to Storr shortly after 5 p.m.

The crowd was still enthused despite dwindling significantly from the hundreds that had marched from Arawak Cay to Bay Street around 1 p.m.

Timico Sawyer, a Bahamian comedian known as “Sawyerboy”, stood on the sidelines of protest taking in the sights.

Sawyer said he was proud of the Bahamian people for showing their support and did not expect the mass number of supporters he saw on social media.

“To see the diversity in the Bahamians, everyone getting together today, looking at the pictures on Facebook and seeing that everyone came together and actually said, ‘we are going to be one to make something happen for a good cause’, it was a good look and I wanted to be a part of it,” he said.

“I see the change and I hope that a change will come.

“If it makes us better, most definitely I want to see it and to say I’m a part of it.

“I’ll tell my grandkids that I was here.”

Sawyer said he saw himself as being on the right side of history.

Bernard Saunders, an over 50 building contractor, said the way the government has been treating its own people is inhumane.

Saunders was holding a sign that read, “End Chinese Investment in The Bahamas. Go home. Eat Your Own Fish.”

The sign represented one of the main issues the movement grew out of following a firestorm over the revelation that the government was considering allowing the Chinese to engage in The Bahamas’ fishing industry with a joint agri-fisheries initiative.

“We are being taken advantage of by the powers that be,” Saunders said.

“They don’t respect our voices and they are not giving us any respect.

“I’m sick and tired of being victimized from all different facets of this situation.

“Things are going on and you have no idea until it is all done and it’s too late.

“Giving away land, giving away jobs, I’m just sick and tired.

“It’s time for a change.

“Time for something else to happen for the people.

“I know it’s my inherent right to be here and I’m happy I am here standing up for all those who are not here.”



