Dozens mourn Castro at local embassy

Dozens of people gathered at the Cuban Embassy in Nassau over the weekend to mourn the death of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.

Though many who came to pay respect were Cubans, Cuban Ambassador of The Bahamas Ismara Vargas Walter said there was a mixture of nationalities who visited the embassy to pay respects.

“We had a gathering at the Cuban Embassy on Saturday with the Cuban residents,” Walter said.

“It was a very difficult moment for all of us but at the same time, a beautiful moment.

“Those Cuban residents who came, some of them have been living here for two decades.

“They felt so sad and you could see it in their eyes.

“They spoke about Fidel and it caused a lot of appreciation.

“...In addition to Cuban nationals coming to express their condolences, Bahamians who schooled in Cuba came as well along with other Bahamian citizens.

”We welcome everyone to show their respects.”

Walter said the world has suffered a loss.

She said Castro was a good man and a father to many.

“Fidel was a visionary and the father of the Cuban nation and the father of so many people around the world,” she said.

“I think his passing away has an international impact and we have seen that in so many countries with people of different cultures.

“In their own style, they have expressed their respect and their solidarity with the Cuban people and that is what matters.

“What matters for us is the fact that he is not an ordinary person but one who is extremely important for Cuba, the Caribbean and Latin America and the rest of the world.

“The seed was planted by him and the plant is growing amongst all Cubans.

“We will miss him always.

“We will never forget him.

“Now, we are by ourselves.

“But we are very proud of who we are but we have to try and do things that are right and move forward the way he would have wanted.”

A condolences book will be at the Cuban Embassy from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. until Sunday.

Walter said everyone is welcomed to pay respects.

Cuban President Raul Castro, Fidel’s brother, announced his death on Cuban TV.

He was 90.



