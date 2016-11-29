Man accused of rock attack

A 39-year-old resident of Barbados Avenue has been denied bail after being accused of assaulting a man with a rock.

Renardo Davis, of Elizabeth Estates, is accused of assaulting Glenroy Saunders on November 25.

Davis pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis, but sought to explain his actions.

The magistrate cut Davis off, explaining that he would hear his side on December 12 at his trial.

Davis will have to seek bail in the Supreme Court as the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to grant bail for the offense.



