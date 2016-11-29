Man accused of two housebreakings

A 33-year-old man has been accused of two separate incidents of housebreaking.

Dudlin Monis, of Charles Vincent Street, is accused of breaking into the home of Diana Gaston at Emmanuel Way on September 20, 2012.

While in the house, he allegedly stole a Citizen watch; a 32-inch TV; a handbag; laptop computer; gold chain, gold ring and diamond ring with a combined value of $7,169.

Monis is also accused of breaking into the home of Hudley Hanna between December 12 and 13, 2011 and stealing a microwave, laptop, Gateway CPU and a pair of shoes, with a combined value of $2,619.96.

Monis, who was not represented by a lawyer, denied the charges at his arraignment before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis yesterday.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services as the court lacks the jurisdiction to grant bail for the offenses.

His next court date is December 12, when it is expected his trial will start.



