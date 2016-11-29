Man found shot to death, another found burned to death

Two men were found dead in separate incidents police believe were murders.

Police reported that late Sunday night they received a report of a man found dead in front of an apartment complex on a road off McKinney Drive.

When police arrived on the scene, they met the body of a man who had been shot.

Police also reported that shortly after 6 a.m. yesterday, they received a report of a fire near an abandoned vehicle on a service road, off Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens.

When police arrived on the scene, they met a man on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguish and the man was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

At last report, police had no motive for the incidents nor did they have anyone in custody.



