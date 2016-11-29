Sears: Don’t discredit the organizers

Former Attorney General and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Fort Charlotte Alfred Sears said while it may be “uncomfortable for some”, he attended the ‘We March Bahamas’ protest on Friday because he did not want to “disassociate myself from the people”, despite Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell’s admonishment for no PLP to be caught dead at what Mitchell called a political march.

“I should not disassociate myself from the people of this country, and part of my understanding of the concerns of the population is we have to always be willing to meet with, to converse with and to engage the people,” said Sears, who acknowledged that there was a multitude of issues represented by the hundreds of participants who marched from Arawak Cay at 1 p.m. to downtown Nassau, where some remained until 1 a.m.

“And that includes the opposition. Whatever the partisan, political affiliation, we ought not to be afraid to engage with the people. This is a public conversation.

“For some it may be uncomfortable, but it is part of the democratic process and the process of governance will be strengthened as a result of it.”

In a voice note circulated last Thursday night and on Friday, Mitchell painted Ranard Henfield, one of the organizers of Friday’s march, as simply an angry individual who consorted with former FNM Senator John Bostwick to hold “an FNM propaganda exercise”.

He said “no PLP should be caught dead on it”.

“The old saying is, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck,” Mitchell said.

“This is nothing but an FNM march in disguise, pretending to be neutral, but they are FNM.”

Labour Minister Shane Gibson, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett, South Beach MP Cleola Hamilton and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, either participated in the march or attended the event at its gathering point at Arawak Cay or in Rawson Square, where the march ended.

Sears said it would be wise for the government not to discredit the organizers.

He said irrespective of political affiliation, the national issues of the country require a “public conversation”.

“It is protests, marching and demonstrating that led to majority rule, which ultimately led to independence for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; and there are a number of issues of concern relating to transparency, accountability of governance and also the fact that the economic model we are following is too limited,” said Sears, who plans to challenge Prime Minister Perry Christie for leadership of the PLP at its convention in January.

“We are not sufficiently incentivizing Bahamian entrepreneurs.

“And there is certainly the perception that foreign direct investors are treated more favorably.

“These are matters of concern and the government would be wise to engage the public, to engage the concerns that have been raised, rather than seeking to discredit the persons who raised them.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major, who attended the demonstration, said he is happy that some of Mitchell’s colleagues ignored his message.

Major also said he felt disrespected by the “inappropriate and utterly irresponsible” voice note.

In response to a letter from organizers, the prime minister released an open letter on Thursday night inviting them to meet to engage in dialogue aimed at “improving the lives of all citizens” at the Office of the Prime Minister.

However, Henfied said on Friday that he did not want to meet in private, and the prime minister should address the people publicly.

Gibson said he marched because organizers said it was not political and he believes in some of their concerns – “lower crime, less taxes, transparency and change”.

He said he believes in freedom of expression, even if the expression is against something he believes in.

Meanwhile, Dorsett said he marched because of his deep love for The Bahamas, but was disappointed with organizers’ “arrogance” in turning down the prime minister’s invitation.

Fitzgerald expressed a similar view.



