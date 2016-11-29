McCartney: Ministers attended march to save face

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney said yesterday ministers who were at the ‘We March Bahamas’ on Friday were only there to “save face” and also suggested that the march is not going to change anything.

“I think the march was a good thing and I certainly congratulate the organizers of it, but one of the things I questioned about the march is what happens on Saturday,” McCartney said.

“They had the march on Friday; what happens on Saturday?

“On Saturday we still have the PLP government, which is understandable.

“With this government, nothing is going to change until election day.”

More than 1,000 Bahamians participated in the march and 12-hour occupation of Bay Street, highlighting a variety of issues.

They demanded that the government explain clearly how the more than $800 million in value-added tax has been spent; they demanded the tabling of the long-promised Freedom of Information Bill; they demanded that there be no Chinese involvement in the fishing industry; reform of the judicial system; campaign finance rules and made general calls for the government to be transparent and accountable.

Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, several Free National Movement (FNM) MPs and candidates; McCartney and DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer also participated, as did people from the religious community and various civic organizations.

In a voice note, released late Thursday night, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell admonished PLPs not be caught dead participating in the march.

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald, Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett, South Beach MP Cleola Hamilton and Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, either participated in the march or attended the event at its gathering point at Arawak Cay or in Rawson Square, where the march ended.

“I don’t know what they were trying to prove by being out there,” McCartney said.

“But that march was against them; they are a part of the government; they are a part of the PLP. That makes them look dead bad.

“What [were] they doing out there? What [were] they trying to prove? They don’t realize what that march was about, bad governance, terrible governance.

“The ministers that came out there, came to save face, it make them look bad, dead bad.”

McCartney said the voice note from Mitchell in the hours leading up to the march was disappointing.

Mitchell questioned the legitimacy of the march, asserting that protesters would make no difference and no change.

He claimed they were politically motivated and asserted the demands made by the organizers were not revolutionary but pedestrian.

“It’s very disappointing to hear the minister of immigration say that,” McCartney said.

“We all, whether it’s politically motivated or not, we all have a right in this country, a constitutional right of freedom of association, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech.

“He made those comments but yet we saw quite a number of PLP Cabinet ministers out there.

“I guess they did not get the memo, or if they did, they just completely ignored it and ignored the fact that the march out there was really against them.

“They are the government. They are the government that lacks transparency and accountability.

“They are the government that has made promises to the Bahamian people and has not lived up to it.

“They are the government that can not be trusted.

“They are the government that has been untruthful to the Bahamian people since their first day in office four years ago.

“They have been untruthful, the truth is not in them, you cannot trust the PLP, and that is what that march was all about.

“You can call it non-political, fine; bottom line is you are dealing with a political party that is in power, and that was a march against the PLP.

“What Fred Mitchell tried to do was to get people not to come, because quite frankly it doesn’t look good locally and internationally.”



