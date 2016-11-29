Only 37 percent of eligible voters registered

Only 65,000 people have registered to vote for the next general election, despite an increased push for improved registration numbers in the last month.

Officials at the Parliamentary Registration Department said they expected to be well over 100,000 registered voters by now.

The 65,000 represents 37 percent of expected eligible voters.

“We hoped that would be much, much higher, but we are moving,” said Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall, who indicated that average daily registration continues to fluctuate.

“We are hoping for the best. This is the Yuletide season, but we are hoping people will not forget their national obligation to register for the upcoming general election.”

There were just over 55,000 people registered a month ago.

This can be compared to five years ago, when there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

Ultimately, just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

Hall said recently that there is “voter apathy throughout the country”.

Since October, there has been a greater call from members of the government, the Official Opposition and civil society for Bahamians to register.

Prime Minister Perry Christie, who recently addressed a crowd in Exuma, who came out to support the candidacy of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) Chester Cooper, said that in order to help themselves, Exuma, the PLP and the country, “we must get registered to vote”.

‘We March Bahamas’

As a direct result of the ‘We March Bahamas’ demonstration and occupation of Downtown Nassau on Friday, the department registered just over 100 people.

Our Carmichael founder and organizer, Ranard Henfield, said he planned a voter registration drive as part of the 12-hour event.

On Guardian Radio 96.9 FM's "The Revolution" with host Juan McCartney, Henfield claimed yesterday the event saw hundreds of people registered to vote.

Hundreds of participants marched from Arawak Cay at 1 p.m. and ended at Parliament where they remained until 1 a.m.

A team from the Parliamentary Registration Department registered people in Rawson Square between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Participants, who filled the downtown area around 2 p.m., made multiple demands, including government transparency and accountability; the enactment of the Freedom of Information Act and equitable distribution of Crown land, among numerous other issues.

According to Hall, Scotiabank invited the department to do a registration drive at the event.

It was one of two registration drives over the weekend.

A run and walk on Sunday in recognition of National Women’s Week at the University of The Bahamas saw additional people registering; however, Hall was unable to provide an exact number.

“We continue to encourage Bahamians to come out and register,” Hall said.

“We are available. Just do the right thing by coming.

“Make sure your name is on the register.”

Hall said his department remains hopeful that the numbers will pick up.

It has begun exploring expanding its staff complement in anticipation of a rush to register in early 2017.

“We are working on that in-house with other ministries, so we remain hopeful,” Hall said.

“But we are exploring increasing our staff complement.”

Traditionally, the department has seen spikes in registration following political conventions, but that did not happen following the FNM’s July convention or the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) September convention, according to Hall.

The PLP’s national convention is set for late January.

There have been no changes to the requirements to register.

Registration locations include Town Centre Mall, Mall at Marathon, all post offices, National Insurance Board headquarters at Baillou Hill Road, the Department of Statistics and the Parliamentary Registration Department of Farrington Road.



