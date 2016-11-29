Dorsett: March organizer made mistake in rejecting PM meeting

Minister for the Environment Kenred Dorsett yesterday expressed disappointment at the “arrogance” of organizers of ‘We March Bahamas’, saying while the Black Friday event was a testament to the strength of democracy in The Bahamas, the organizers made a “mistake” by turning down Prime Minister Perry Christie’s invitation to meet and discuss their concerns.

In response to a letter from organizers, the prime minister released an open letter on Thursday night inviting them to meet to engage in dialogue aimed at “improving the lives of all citizens”.

But founder of Our Carmichael and event organizer Ranard Henfield said on Friday that he did not wish to meet in private.

He said the prime minister should address the

people publicly.

“That was a mistake,” Dorsett said in a statement.

“I believe that the only way to address the challenges facing our country is do so together and by staying open to talking to each other.

“Divisive politics and rhetoric are not conducive to a stronger Bahamas.

“I ask that we all come together as one and build The Bahamas we wish to see for our children.”

Dorsett said he attended the march because of his deep love for The Bahamas, his respect for the democratic right for free speech and because he was invited.

He said he was glad to hear the voices of Bahamians and speaking with them reinforced his belief in open discourse.

While he acknowledged the challenges facing the country such as employment, the economy and climate change, Dorsett indicated that several of the concerns raised by the organizers that relate to his ministry have been, or are in the process of being, addressed.

Organizers and participants called for a policy for renewable energy, affordable power, cleaner air and stronger environmental practices.

Dorsett said the National Energy Policy maps the way to reducing "energy penetration" by 30 percent by 2033, and national dialogue has begun on the matter.

He also pointed to the amended Electricity Act which includes a plan for renewable energy systems, as well as the Residential Energy Self Generation program, which he said will allow homes and businesses to use solar generating systems connected to the grid.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) is expected to release a document on the program soon, but has not provided a timeline for when this would happen.

While some government members have labelled the event as a political exercise, several politicians have expressed that the wide range of issues represented concern all Bahamians.

Another march is scheduled for January 9, 2017.



