‘No time for talk’

Amid criticisms from Cabinet ministers over his rejection of an invitation from Prime Minister Perry Christie to meet at the Office of the Prime Minister, community activist Ranard Henfield, who was the main organizer of the Black Friday march, said yesterday the time for talking is over and there is action Christie can take right now to demonstrate his government’s commitment to transparency, accountability and critically needed reform of the governmental and political system in The Bahamas.

“The prime minister has had endless opportunities to bring about change in this country,” said Henfield in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“Everything that I put in that letter is something the prime minister can do right now.

“He doesn’t need to meet with me to do those things.

“In his letter to me, he said he appreciates the concerns and he is aware of them.

“So if you are aware of them, then fix them.

“Pass the legislation, change the policies and amend the acts.

“Why do you need to meet with me to discuss the issues?

“There is nothing to be discussed.

“This isn’t the time to talk; this is the time to act.”

On November 9, the organizers issued a letter to the government outlining a number of demands.

They are calling for the government to table the revamped Freedom of Information Act, show specifically where the $800 million-plus revenue from value-added tax has been spent, cancel all negotiations with the Chinese for an agri-fisheries initiative in Andros and issue Crown land grants to bona fide farmers, among other demands.

The letter included that the government had 30 days to act.

Henfield said the 30-day deadline for the government to act on the letter is reasonable.

He said, “I think the people of The Bahamas are telling their employees to work or be fired.

“That’s not a gun. Come to work, do what we hired you to do or be fired. It’s that simple.

“It’s the people reminding you of who is the boss.”

On Sunday, Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald, who was one of several Cabinet ministers who participated in the march last Friday, said that while the protest was reflective of what the majority of Bahamians want for The Bahamas, he was disappointed that the organizers “disrespectfully rejected” Christie’s invitation to meet with him to discuss their concerns.

Minister for the Environment Kenred Dorsett made a similar statement yesterday.

“I believe that the only way to address the challenges facing our country is do so together and by staying open to talking to each other,” he said.

“Divisive politics and rhetoric are not conducive to a stronger Bahamas.

“I ask that we all come together as one and build The Bahamas we wish to see for our children.”

Politics

Henfield also addressed speculation that he is eyeing frontline politics.

During the march — which drew hundreds of people to the heart of downtown Nassau — demanding transparency and accountability from the government of The Bahamas, several protesters chanted that Henfield should run for office and kick the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) out.

But the activist said he has no interest in being a politician.

“I have no intentions to offer myself for public office,” Henfield said.

“I think the best thing I can do for my family, my name and my country is to remain the community activist that I am.

“I have more to offer this country as a community activist than I have to offer as a politician.

“I have no interest in politics. I have interest in community activism.”

Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller has challenged Henfield to run as a candidate in the next general election.

Miller said he would pay Henfield $1,000 for every vote beyond 200 if he decides to run, according to The Tribune.

Henfield said, “Leslie Miller does not move me. I’m not interested in his commentary.”

The MP also told reporters he believes fame has given Henfield a “false sense of power”.

But Henfield disagrees.

He insisted that the march had nothing to do with him.

“I don’t think for one second anything has gone to my head,” he said.

“I actually went to the march expecting five people.

“I expected my parents to be there, my wife and my daughter.

“I went out there expecting to see just those five people.

“But to go out there and see the [hundreds] of people supporting the movement was great.

“But I don’t think anything has gone to my head.

“This has nothing to do with Ranard Henfield.

“This is about the country.

“This is about everyone that came out to march, everyone that wore T-shirts and who signed up.

“This is about them and issues that affect all of us.

“I’m not going to get roped into an ego trip like (Fox Hill MP) Fred Mitchell and Leslie Miller have. If they want to go on about egos that is on them.

“But I have a three-year-old and another baby on the way.

“I am fighting for them, and I will continue to do that.”



