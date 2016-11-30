National Women’s Week celebrations culminate with march

Celebrations in honor of National Women's Week wrapped up on Saturday, November 26 with a march which passed through historic parts of New Providence before ending on the open fields of the University of The Bahamas campus.

Minister of Social Services and Community Development Melanie Griffin led the march through Baillou Hill Road, Meeting Street, Nassau Street and Poinciana Drive. Celebrations and performances took place on the lawn and on the stage of the Portia Smith Building at the University of The Bahamas. Bahamians of all ages and from all walks of life participated in the parade.

Members of Parliament Leslie Miller and Cleola Hamilton joined the march, which was held to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the Women's Suffrage Movement. According to www.womenssuffragebahamas.com, a website created by noted author and attorney Marion Bethel-Sears: "The movement took place against the dramatic backdrop of the Burma Road Riots of 1942, the General Strike of 1958, the Labour Movement of the 1950s, and the majority rule and civil rights movements. Bahamian women worked tirelessly along with men to resist and redress the racial discrimination and the political and economic inequities that permeated Bahamian society."

Youth groups, civic organizations, government agencies, the general public, and young and old participated in the march. Health screenings were available courtesy of the Bahamas Association of Primary Care-Givers, and included cholesterol and diabetes testing, body mass index and blood pressure readings. Participants were then offered one-on-one counselling sessions with doctors and nutritionists. Dr. Sabrina Pinder-Butler gave a motivating talk encouraging women to get regular check-ups at a local clinic or private physician, and maintain a good relationship with them; because too often, women take care of others and neglect themselves. Tandia Thompson of From Fat to Fitness demonstrated morning or evening workout routines that could boost overall health and mood. Bahamas Wholesale Agency provided Lucozade and Go Ahead biscuits for those who took the early Saturday morning walk. Social Services provided chicken souse and rolls, fruit and water.

Crime Stoppers Bahamas tried to get everyone to download a special app to their phone to do their part to help stop crime. The "Crack Crime Bahamas" App is an easy-to-use application that lists all important emergency numbers in once place, ranging from police and fire services, to social service hotlines and other support systems. If you report a crime or even a missing loved one, in five to ten minutes thousands of Bahamians would be alerted. About 10,000 Bahamians currently have the app installed on their phone, but the aim is to get a minimum of 50,000 Bahamians connected to fight crime.

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation decided to promote some of its female artisans in the event, which promoted the theme: "Promoting Women as Equal Partners with Men in National Development". BAIC officer Pamela Deveaux said it's important to support women in entrepreneurship, especially those who are taking advantage of God-given natural resources to earn a living.

Parliamentary Registration Department officers were on-hand to register those who had not done so as the 2017 general elections approach. Youth representatives sporting their National Youth Month T-Shirts spoke about issues affecting teenagers during a rap session hosted by Simone Bridgewater.

The Zonta Clubs of Nassau and New Providence presented a bright orange board where persons stopped by to write down and read encouraging words from other Bahamians to encourage the elimination of violence against women. Zonta held a forum at the School of Nursing with its students on Thursday to launch the United Nation’s “16 days of activism”, which ends on December 10, International Human Rights Day.

The Urban Renewal Band performed as spectators sat under cool tents after the morning workout, while others danced as music ranged from Rake N' Scrape and Bahamian story-telling songs to modern pop. Meanwhile, the Bahamas Telecommunications Company promoted its Flow TV brand and sold Top Up and phones before raffling off a brand new Samsung J2 cellular phone.

The Department of Statistics was declared the winner of the "Orange Your Office Campaign". Judges said their creativity in not only decorating their office, but also performing a passionate skit to bring awareness to violence against women, gave them the edge.

National Women's Week comprised of week-long celebrations which included a night of the arts to celebrate women, held on Friday, November 25 - the United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The cultural event was held at the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, and former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rome Italia Johnson and Member of Parliament for Long Island, Loretta Butler-Turner attended. Ali Macintosh of the Bahamas Constitution Party, attorney Mavis Johnson-Collie, Mr. National Insurance Board Chairman Felix Stubbs, Bahamas Crisis Centre Director Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson, attorney Edward Turner, and activist Terneille Burrows, and Senior Information Officer at Bahamas Information Services Lindsay Thompson rubbed shoulders as they watched performances from Danielle Dorsette, who powerfully sang the Lord's Prayer and "Super Woman", and Nashon Huyler and Mickel Glinton, who presented the poem, "Remember Me". Leslie "LezzBoogie" Tynes performed "Phenomenal Woman" by the legendary Maya Angelou, and Trevor Clarke had a chance to present a part of his film, "Get Out". Anastarcia Palacious-Huyler hosted the night which included poetry, film and song with themes focused on ending incidents of violence against women and girls.



