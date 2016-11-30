Ministry of Tourism to launch Bahamian Christmas Village and Pompey Wonderland

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the Ministry of Tourism prepares to kick off the holiday season with the launch of Pompey Wonderland and a new Bahamian Christmas Village, which will be open to the public all December.

On the first day of Christmas, downtown Nassau will be transformed into a Bahamian winter wonderland as Bay Street comes alive with Christmas lights, festive decorations and a uniquely Bahamian Christmas tree.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Department of Culture will usher in the holiday season with a special tree lighting event and unveiling of Christmas decorations in Pompey Square on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the free event.

An exciting Christmas program is planned for the evening featuring Rhythm & Youth Rake N Scrape band, Government High School Marching Band, Melodious Voices, a drama performance by Queen’s College student Gabrielle Cartwright and much more.

The decorations will remain in Pompey Square all month, giving locals and visitors a great opportunity to take the family out for photos and fun. The festive display will run from Bay Street to the Bahamian Christmas Village on Arawak Cay, where the Ministry of Tourism will host Christmas on Da Cay every week in December.

The Christmas Village is open to the public every weeknight from 6 p.m.–9 p.m., showcasing authentic Bahamian gifts and Christmas decorations, mouthwatering holiday treats and great Bahamian entertainment.

“The Ministry of Tourism saw the opportunity to lift spirits around the country after a devastating hurricane and we moved on it. This holiday season we hope to spread a little joy and remind Bahamians of the true meaning of Christmas. At the same time we are exposing visitors to an authentic Bahamian Christmas experience while stimulating the economy. Bahamian artisans from around The Bahamas are looking forward to great business in the Christmas Village and cultural performers are looking forward to putting on a good show. We invite everyone to come and experience Christmas at Da Cay,” said Arlene Ferguson, director of culture and heritage tourism at the Ministry of Tourism.

Monday through Friday there is something for every family member in the Christmas Village. The first 100 kids will get to choose a gift from under the Christmas tree each evening. Santa Claus and his helpers will also be on hand for photos. There will be a bouncing castle, Christmas arts and crafts stations and much more.

For the adults, electrifying cultural performances will take place each evening featuring drama, dance, and music. Locals and visitors can expect performances by the best in Bahamian entertainment.

For the food lovers, there will be cooking demonstrations of all of your favorite Bahamian Christmas dishes by noted local chefs and a sampling of delicious Christmas delights. The Christmas Village at Arawak Cay is a one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs, featuring a variety of artisans selling unique Bahamian gifts and Christmas decorations.

Every Saturday, the Christmas Village at Arawak Cay will feature an exciting new event including Fam Fest, the always entertaining number picking event for the upcoming Junkanoo parades, the annual Junior Junkanoo parade and Christmas in the Gardens.

• On December 2–4, Fam Fest will take over Arawak Cay with live Bahamian Gospel music, great food and lots of activities in the Christmas Village.

• On December 3, the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) will hold their number picking event for the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades.

• December 10 is the opening of the Botanical Garden’s Christmas Wonderland.

• December 17 the highly anticipated Junior Junkanoo parade and day of activities will take place at Arawak Cay.

The Ministry of Tourism wraps up its Christmas celebrations on the eve of Christmas Eve. On December 23 all roads lead to the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium for the most exciting Christmas football game, the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl.

For the full Christmas event schedule, visit www.tourismtoday.com/events.



