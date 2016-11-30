Roker’s Point Primary School in Exuma awards high achievers

The students of Roker’s Point Primary School in Exuma have performed above and beyond the call of academic duty and were recently awarded for their achievements during a ceremony at the school. Many were named on the Honor Roll and received certificates of achievement. Special mention was made of third grader Terrino Morley, who was named on the Principal’s List for attaining a 3.8 GPA. Council member Glen Davis of the Exuma District of Local Government was in attendance.

Principal Jasmine Hepburn and the entire faculty and staff: Tamika Saunders, Paula Denman, Shoshanna Pennerman, Krissy Bullard, Sharon Brown, Lachae Rolle, Raynice Adderley, Praenelle Ferguson, Shirley Rolle and Sherry McKenzie, are exhibit the results of teamwork and collaboration to accomplish goals for the betterment of the school. The school has a remarkable team of faculty and staff who all love the children and believe in their full potential.

During the awards ceremony, Principal Hepburn noted she is excited, motivated and determined to ensure that the school remains number one in achieving remarkable results in the national examinations and continues to produce well-rounded students who will succeed and become role models for generations to come.



