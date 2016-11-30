Seymour and Bethel set to retire from force, sources say

Two senior police officers are set to retire this month, The Nassau Guardian has learned.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade announced the retirement of Senior Assistant Commissioners Leon Bethel and Stephen Seymour during a COMPSTAT meeting yesterday.

Seymour’s return to the police force as a contracted assistant commissioner in 2012 caused a stir, as he had quit the department to head the security operations of the now-closed City Markets as a superintendent.

Seymour, who joined the force in 1975, is reportedly set to leave on Monday.

The Guardian was unable to contact him by cell phone for comment.

Seymour has a post graduate certificate in criminal justice and police management from the University of Leicester. He also completed the International Commanders Programme at Centrex Worldwide Policing Excellence International Faculty of Bramshill.

Bethel is due to begin his pre-retirement leave on Friday. No decision has been made on who will replace them, according to well-placed sources.

However, it is thought that the current head of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, may replace Bethel as the officer with overall responsibility for crime.

Bethel confirmed that he is setting up a law firm.

Bethel is a 2004 graduate of the University of the West Indies where he received his bachelors of law degree with honors.

In 2006, he graduated from the Eugene Dupuch Law School with a legal education certificate and during the same year was admitted to the Bahamas Bar.

Since his enlistment in 1978, Bethel has served in a number of areas throughout the force which include the Central Detective Unit, the Central and Southern Divisions in New Providence and the Eight Mile Rock and Freeport Divisions, Grand Bahama District.



