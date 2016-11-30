DPM armed robbery case discontinued

Two men who allegedly took over $100,000 in jewelry when they robbed then Acting Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis at gunpoint three years ago will not face trial.

The attorney general on Monday directed discontinuation of the matter against Tyrone Knowles, Jr., 28, of Black Point, Exuma and Yellow Elder Gardens, and Marc McCartney, 24, of Turnquest Avenue.

The trial was set to begin before Senior Justice Vera Watkins on December 5.

Another suspect in the case, Jeffrey “Bongo” King was shot dead by police earlier this year.

Davis, his wife, Anne Marie, and his unarmed civilian aide were held up at gunpoint after assailants entered their estate at West Ridge around 7 a.m.

The assailants escaped in a silver Honda Accord that was reported stolen during an armed robbery on December 6, 2013.

Prosecutors alleged that the men robbed Davis of a $7,000 bracelet, a black opal top wallet, valued at $450, a $200 jewelry box, a credit card, a driver’s license and an assortment of jewelry with a combined value of $93,000.

Knowles and McCartney are also accused of robbing Mrs. Davis of $2,953 and aide Wilberforce Seymour of $10 cash.



