Gibson: If money can’t be found, carnival would be canceled

The government would cancel Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival 2017 “if monies cannot be allocated for it when the time comes”, according to Hurricane Relief Coordinator Shane Gibson.

After Hurricane Matthew last month, Prime Minister Perry Christie said there was an estimated $500 million in damage, and the figure could be higher because of the amount of devastation caused in Grand Bahama, Andros and New Providence.

With an estimated $800 million needed for restoration efforts following Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Joaquin last year, some people have called on the government to cancel carnival, claiming that it is a waste of money.

Asked if he thinks carnival is doable, given that the government plans to borrow $150 million to help cover the costs of relief efforts, Gibson said, “We will have to wait and see.”

“Like everything else, we continue to revise our decisions,” Gibson told The Nassau Guardian on Tuesday.

“Right now, I see no reason why it shouldn’t happen, but I guess it’ll be discussed over the next couple of weeks or couple of months.

“If it is determined that it is something that we should not go on with at this time, then we won’t.

“It is similar to other things.

“We have other items in our ministerial budgets that we will revise them from time to time, and carnival is just like that.

“It is no different from any other expense we incur.

“The government determines what the priorities are.

“Once we determine if something continues to be a priority then we go along with it.

“But at this time, I really don’t have a position on it, and I don’t see why it shouldn’t happen.

“If monies can’t be allocated for it when the time comes then it won’t happen.”

Gibson said the final damage assessments have not been completed on New Providence or any other island.

At last report, nearly 7,000 private homes across The Bahamas were assessed.

Gibson admitted that assessments “could take months” to complete.

The third annual Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is scheduled to be held May 4 – 6.

In 2015, the government budgeted $9 million on the inaugural event, but ended up spending $12.9 million.

In May, Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) Chairman Paul Major said this year’s carnival budget would be $7 million.

But according to the economic revenue report released by the BNFC, the 2016 carnival cost $9.8 million with the government subsidizing $8.1 million of that amount.

BNFC officials maintain that “carnival was never a profit-making venture”.

The commission estimated that the total economic impact of carnival this year was $70 million.



